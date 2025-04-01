Drunk Peterhead man who fell asleep in his car avoids driving ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk Peterhead man who fell asleep in his car avoids driving ban

Wayne Thompson was trying to sleep it off in his car with the engine on when police swooped.

By Jamie Ross
Wayne Thompson avoided a driving ban at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
A Peterhead man who was more than three times the legal drink driving limit has narrowly avoided losing his licence after he tried to sleep off the effects in his car.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that Wayne Thompson, 35, had been at a house party just before Christmas last year when he made the decision to sleep in his car.

His plan was scuppered, however, when police roused him early and arrested him.

‘He accepts full responsibility’

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court officers had attended the address on Inverquhomery Road after a tip-off from a concerned member of the public on December 22, and they found Thompson asleep in the driver’s seat of his black Ford Focus.

The woke him up and removed the keys from the ignition.

“The accused then spoke in a stop-start manner,” she said.

He claimed he had turned the ignition on to keep himself warm and would later record a reading of 77mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The limit is 22mg.

His defence solicitor, Marianne Milligan, explained Thompson had originally intended to wait for a bus but made the decision to sleep off the alcohol instead.

She said: “He had been at a house party the night before.

“He’s gone into the car and turned on the engine. He accepts full responsibility.”

Overseeing the hearing, Sheriff Robert McDonald said it was a matter where he “certainly would have considered” a driving ban but stopped short in this case.

Instead, he delivered 10 penalty points.

If a person is endorsed with 12 or more of these points within a three-year period they are automatically banned from the roads for six months.