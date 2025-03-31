Man who threatened to set dog on ex warned he’ll end up in prison if he doesn’t deal with aggression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who threatened to set dog on ex warned he’ll end up in prison if he doesn’t deal with aggression

James Smith admitted making a series of threats towards his ex at a playpark in the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
James Smith admitted threatening his former partner. Image: Facebook.
A man has been ordered to stay away from his former partner after he threatened to set his dog on her.

James Smith appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making a series of threats towards his ex at a playpark in the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

It was stated that the 40-year-old made intimidating remarks towards the woman and said he would return with his dog and command it to bite her.

He also threatened to get a female friend to “smash her face in”.

Smith – who has a previous conviction for threatening the same woman – was warned by Sheriff David Harvie that he would end up in prison if his behaviour continued.

Accused shouted and swore at ex

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam told the court that the couple had been in a relationship for a number of years but that it had ended in August 2022.

She said that on April 27 last year, the woman was in a playpark with her child and her mother near Marchburn Drive, Aberdeen, when she saw Smith coming towards her.

“He was shouting and swearing as he entered the play area,” Ms Ngalam said.

The woman saw Smith approach her, and as she stood up, he immediately began to verbally berate her.

Smith shouted “Joanne, come and smash her face in” before stating that he would “set his dog” on her.

Hearing this, the woman shouted to her mum to contact the police, and Smith turned and walked away but continued to shout and swear at the woman as he left.

In the dock, Smith pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and making threats of violence.

‘You need to address these issues’

Defence solicitor Jenny Logan told the court that Smith had a background of mental health issues and “accepts that how he acted on this occasion was aggressive”.

“He is in no doubt that it was unacceptable, but there had been issues between him and his former partner for some time,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Smith is content to take responsibility for this – he needs to get away from this kind of behaviour and reduce his offending.”

Sheriff Harvie told Smith that he had considered making him subject to a domestic abuse programme but stated that his offences for violence “don’t appear to be just related to your former partner”.

He added: “If there are any more incidents of violence then you will find yourself in custody – you need to address these issues.”

Sheriff Harvie made Smith, of Brighton Court, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 108 hours of unpaid work.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Smith cannot approach his former partner for a year.

