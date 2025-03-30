Motorist accused of killing Inverness dad-of-three in motorbike crash

A driver is to stand trial charged with killing an Inverness dad-of-three in a crash.

Matthias Hunecke is accused of colliding with motorcyclist Michael Gall, 51, on the A82 Glasgow to Inverness road near Invermoriston in the Highlands on July 19 2022.

Prosecutors claim the 48-year-old exited a car park and ended up on the wrong side of the road.

He is said to have driven into the direction of oncoming traffic before hitting Mr Gall, who was on his motorbike at the time.

The indictment states Mr Gall hit the ground and was left so severely hurt that he passed away at the scene.

Driver pleads not guilty

Hunecke faced a charge of causing death by dangerous driving at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

His legal team pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Lord Mulholland set a trial which is scheduled to begin in December 2025.

Hunecke, whose address is marked as care of an Aberdeen law firm, remains on bail meantime.

Reports at the time told how the road was closed for around seven hours to allow a police investigation to be carried out.

In a tribute, Mr Gall’s wife Gaynor said: “Michael was a wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father.”

Others described him as “a true gent”, “a lovely man” and “a legend”.