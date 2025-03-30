Motorist accused of killing Inverness dad-of-three in motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Motorist accused of killing Inverness dad-of-three in motorbike crash

Matthias Hunecke denies a charge of death by dangerous driving in relation to the crash that killed Michael Gall in 2022.

By Grant McCabe
Motorcyclist Michael Gall died following a crash on the A82.
Motorcyclist Michael Gall died following a crash on the A82.

A driver is to stand trial charged with killing an Inverness dad-of-three in a crash.

Matthias Hunecke is accused of colliding with motorcyclist Michael Gall, 51, on the A82 Glasgow to Inverness road near Invermoriston in the Highlands on July 19 2022.

Prosecutors claim the 48-year-old exited a car park and ended up on the wrong side of the road.

Crash investigators at the scene of the tragedy on the A82 at Invermoriston. Image: Jasperimage

He is said to have driven into the direction of oncoming traffic before hitting Mr Gall, who was on his motorbike at the time.

The indictment states Mr Gall hit the ground and was left so severely hurt that he passed away at the scene.

Driver pleads not guilty

Hunecke faced a charge of causing death by dangerous driving at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

His legal team pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Lord Mulholland set a trial which is scheduled to begin in December 2025.

Hunecke, whose address is marked as care of an Aberdeen law firm, remains on bail meantime.

Reports at the time told how the road was closed for around seven hours to allow a police investigation to be carried out.

In a tribute, Mr Gall’s wife Gaynor said: “Michael was a wonderful, loving husband and a devoted father.”

Others described him as “a true gent”, “a lovely man” and “a legend”.

 