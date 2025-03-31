Woman gets 18 years for Aberdeen high-rise murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman gets 18 years for Aberdeen high-rise murder

Elizabeth Sweeney, 36, violently attacked Neil Jolly by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a kettle.

By David McPhee
Elizabeth Sweeney arrives at the High Court in Aberdeen during the murder trial. Image: DC Thomson.
A former drug addict and sex worker who murdered an Aberdeen man in a city centre high-rise was jailed for 18 years today.

Elizabeth Sweeney, 36, was convicted at the High Court in Aberdeen of murdering Neil Jolly by violently attacking him and repeatedly striking him to the head and body with a kettle.

Sweeney – a crack and heroin addict at the time – was acquitted of attempting to conceal the murder by cleaning the body of Mr Jolly, 49, in the bathroom at his flat in Marischal Court before covering his body with a duvet.

She was also acquitted of attempting to destroy evidence by cleaning the kettle used in the murder.

Aberdeen murder victim Neil Jolly. Image: Facebook

A jury found Sweeney unanimously guilty of murdering Mr Jolly sometime between June 23 and June 25 2023.

At the High Court in Aberdeen today, Judge Andrew Miller sentenced her to life in prison, with a minimum of 18 years.

CCTV evidence of murder

CCTV showed Sweeney coming and going from Mr Jolly’s flat in the day between when he last seen alive at 9.55pm on June 23 2023 and when she called the police in the early hours of June 26 2023.

Sweeney was seen entering the Marischal Court tower block on various occasions to change her clothes.

Elizabeth Sweeney was captured on CCTV leaving Marischal Court after the murder. Image: Crown Office

On one such occasion, Sweeney was caught on camera entering the building wearing white trainers with what looked like blood soaked into the laces.  

This evidence was backed up by witness Matthew Green who told advocate depute Erin Campbell that he saw Sweeney on Union Street, Aberdeen, with blood “all over” her trainers on the afternoon of June 23 2023.

“It looked like she had stepped in a puddle of it,” he said, adding: “I’ve seen blood before, and it was wet.”

He continued: “I asked her where the blood had come from, and she said ‘I have just f****** murdered someone’.

“She was saying it seriously, but she had a little laugh.”

Elizabeth Sweeney was found guilty of murder after a trial. Image: DC Thomson

Killer seen socialising in days after murder

In the days it is believed Mr Jolly lay dead in his flat, Sweeney was seen walking the streets of Aberdeen meeting friends, scoring drugs, and drinking in the street.

On one occasion she met a male friend and went drinking for nearly 10 hours, where she could be seen on CCTV kissing, cuddling and occasionally dancing with him.

But in the early hours of June 26, a frantic Elizabeth Sweeney called the police and reported that she thought Mr Jolly was within his flat, badly injured.

Around the same time, a friend of hers, Ian Gray found Sweeney sobbing on King Street and claiming she had “murdered somebody”.  

Police subsequently went to Mr Jolly’s flat where they found him dead in his bathroom covered with a duvet.

The living room and hallway of Mr Jolly’s apartment showed signs of a struggle, with blood on the floor and blood-spatter on the walls “almost to the ceiling”.  

Judge sentences killer to life

Judge Miller told Sweeney today that she inflicted a “severe and fatal” brain injury to Mr Jolly that was described during the trial as similar to a high-impact road collision or a fall from height.

“I told you when you were convicted that murder is the most serious crime known to the law of Scotland,” Judge Miller continued.

“The murder of Neil Jolly was aggravated not only by prior malice and ill will and by domestic abuse but also by your attempts to interfere with the evidence by soaking Neil Jolly’s body with water and by attempting to clean blood from the bathroom of his flat and the kettle which you used in the assault.”

The judge also told Sweeney that after killing Mr Jolly, she “did nothing to seek help for Neil Jolly or to allow his body to be recovered”.

He added: “Instead, you appear to have spent that weekend in much the same way you would have spent any other weekend, apparently giving little or any thought to Neil Jolly’s fate or to your part in it.”

Judge Miller described the murder as an “enormous loss” to his family, including his three children.

“It’s clear that the family’s distress has been magnified by the knowledge of how Mr Jolly died and the knowledge that you left him, and he lay for three days after you murdered him before you contacted emergency services.”

‘She does show a high level of remorse’

Speaking on Sweeney’s behalf, David Moggach KC, standing in for her defence advocate Ian Duguid KC, told the court that his client had carried out an “impulsive” and “catastrophic act” upon Mr Jolly.

“The realisation of what she had done was difficult for her to deal with and to come to terms with – and she dealt with it by turning to drink and drugs,” Mr Moggach added.

He said that Sweeney had had time to reflect upon he actions and now takes “full responsibility for what she did and acknowledges the impact and the pain and loss that must be felt by Mr Jolly’s family and friends”.

“She does show a high level of remorse,” the defence advocate added.