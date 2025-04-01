Time’s up for Peterhead watch seller who sold fakes on Facebook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Time’s up for Peterhead watch seller who sold fakes on Facebook

Gary Gibb made £5,000 buying and selling counterfeit watches, including Rolexes and TAG-Heuers.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Inverallochy man who created at least 10 Facebook pages to peddle fake watches to people online will have to count the hours until he’s allowed to leave his home.

Gary Gibb, 56, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday after earlier pleading guilty to breaching the copyright of brands, including Rolex, Omega, and TAG-Heuer, in 2021.

The court heard he would buy the replicas online as a third party for eager customers and made thousands in profit as a result.

Trading Standards swoop uncovered fakes

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said Gibb, of Dundas Road, launched his first Facebook page in June 2021 but went on to create at least 10 more, along with a WhatsApp group, where customers could request purchases.

He advertised these – including the use of official brand logos – on his personal social media pages before Trading Standards swooped to investigate his goods.

Ms Mann said he was snared in December 2022 and was open with officers about the nature of his operation “but thought this was okay”.

“The Tag-Huer watch and accessories were found to be counterfeit,” she added.

In total, he made a profit of £5,000 over the course of his enterprise.

An example of a Rolex watch. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Scheme started as way to remember dead father

Gibb’s defence agent, Stuart Flowerdew, said he began his business by way of inheriting his dead father’s watch collection, which featured big name brands.

As they were sold off, he began buying fake alternatives to keep the collection in spirit.

“He found replicas could be found in the internet,” Mr Flowerdew said.

“He began to replenish his father’s collection online.”

As he did so, others began asking Gibb to get them similar watches, enabling him to turn the effort into a business.

Mr Flowerdew continued: “People are contacting him to buy replica watches. The crime, of course, is that are using trademarks.

“No one at any point thought they were buying a watch that was genuine.”

He added that Gibb, who is housebound and disabled, continues to have money problems and was not best placed to pay a financial penalty but was deemed a “low risk” by the social work department.

‘If you comply, the matter is behind you’

Sheriff Ian Wallace noted more than 20 items were forfeited to the Crown, including watches, which would already be a financial loss to Gibb.

Rather than adding to that, he sentenced the watch seller to 12 months of supervision under social workers.

He must also must abide by a court-imposed curfew, which will prevent him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 90 days.

Sheriff Wallace said: “This is for the purpose of reducing your risk of future offending and promoting your good behaviour.

“They’re both alternatives to a custodial sentence. If you comply, the matter is behind you.”