Time’s up for Peterhead watch seller who sold fakes on Facebook

An Inverallochy man who created at least 10 Facebook pages to peddle fake watches to people online will have to count the hours until he’s allowed to leave his home.

Gary Gibb, 56, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday after earlier pleading guilty to breaching the copyright of brands, including Rolex, Omega, and TAG-Heuer, in 2021.

The court heard he would buy the replicas online as a third party for eager customers and made thousands in profit as a result.

Trading Standards swoop uncovered fakes

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said Gibb, of Dundas Road, launched his first Facebook page in June 2021 but went on to create at least 10 more, along with a WhatsApp group, where customers could request purchases.

He advertised these – including the use of official brand logos – on his personal social media pages before Trading Standards swooped to investigate his goods.

Ms Mann said he was snared in December 2022 and was open with officers about the nature of his operation “but thought this was okay”.

“The Tag-Huer watch and accessories were found to be counterfeit,” she added.

In total, he made a profit of £5,000 over the course of his enterprise.

Scheme started as way to remember dead father

Gibb’s defence agent, Stuart Flowerdew, said he began his business by way of inheriting his dead father’s watch collection, which featured big name brands.

As they were sold off, he began buying fake alternatives to keep the collection in spirit.

“He found replicas could be found in the internet,” Mr Flowerdew said.

“He began to replenish his father’s collection online.”

As he did so, others began asking Gibb to get them similar watches, enabling him to turn the effort into a business.

Mr Flowerdew continued: “People are contacting him to buy replica watches. The crime, of course, is that are using trademarks.

“No one at any point thought they were buying a watch that was genuine.”

He added that Gibb, who is housebound and disabled, continues to have money problems and was not best placed to pay a financial penalty but was deemed a “low risk” by the social work department.

‘If you comply, the matter is behind you’

Sheriff Ian Wallace noted more than 20 items were forfeited to the Crown, including watches, which would already be a financial loss to Gibb.

Rather than adding to that, he sentenced the watch seller to 12 months of supervision under social workers.

He must also must abide by a court-imposed curfew, which will prevent him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 90 days.

Sheriff Wallace said: “This is for the purpose of reducing your risk of future offending and promoting your good behaviour.

“They’re both alternatives to a custodial sentence. If you comply, the matter is behind you.”