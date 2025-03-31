Kincorth children’s football coach avoids jail after punching Peterhead parent unconscious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kincorth children’s football coach avoids jail after punching Peterhead parent unconscious

Shaun Barney, 37, permanently disfigured his victim after violence broke out during the Kincorth and Peterhead under-13s game.

By David McPhee
Football coach Shaun Barney admitted assaulting a parent during a kids football match. Image: Facebook.
A youth football coach has avoided going to prison after he punched and knocked out a parent during an under-13s match in Aberdeen.

Shaun Barney, 37, assaulted the man following a meaty challenge between players during the game at Banks O Dee’s Spain Park in January last year.

Following the tackle, a fight broke out between the players before parents and coaches ran onto the field in an effort to stop it.

During the rammy, Barney grabbed a parent of one of the opposing players and punched him once, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Barney’s solicitor, Tony Burgess, described the assault by his client as an incident that “spiralled out of control”.

Parent fell to ground unconscious

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court that at around 1.15pm on January 28 last year, a game kicked off between Peterhead Boys Club and Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club at Spain Park, Aberdeen.

It is understood that Barney was a coach for Kincorth at the time.

“At around 2.35pm, following a hard tackle by a Peterhead player, a fight between players ensued on the pitch,” Mr Gordon said.

“Numerous parents, including the complainer, ran onto the pitch in an effort to stop the fighting.”

The fiscal depute stated that, during the disturbance, Barney grabbed the jacket of one parent and punched him once in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and briefly lose consciousness.

It resulted in the man suffering a deep laceration on his upper lip, due to the lip splitting, and causing it to bleed heavily.

Barney’s victim was taken to hospital where his lip needed to be stitched back together.

He now has a small scar on his upper lip.

The police were called but Barney had already left the scene. He was later traced, cautioned and arrested.

In the dock, Barney pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Football coach Shaun Barney avoided going to prison after he assaulted a parent. Image: Facebook.

Coach was supposed to be setting a good example to kids

Defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that while trying to break up the fight between the children on the pitch “things became heightened” between his client and the parent.

“Mr Barney panicked and got angry and told hold of the person and threw a punch, causing severe injury and the man to lose consciousness,” the solicitor said.

“He didn’t realise what a single punch could do – that it can end up in the High Court. Fortunately for him, that’s not what happened here.

“This was a situation that spiralled out of control.”

Mr Burgess also stated that his client had struggled with cocaine and alcohol use at the time but was now managing that situation and had it under control.

Sentencing Barney, Sheriff Craig Findlater told him that he should have been “setting a positive example” for the children he was coaching that day.

“Instead of the adults diffusing the situation, you got involved in violence with one of the other adults in the other team.”

The sheriff also pointed out that Barney had a previous record of offending, including crimes of violence.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Findlater made Barney, of Gordon’s Mills Crescent, Aberdeen, subject to a CPO with supervision and ordered him to carry out 190 hours of unpaid work.

