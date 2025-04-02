Aberdeen drug user threatened neighbours because he thought their flat was vibrating

An Aberdeen man who subjected his neighbours to two weeks of aggressive behaviour and homophobic remarks over non-existent “vibrations” has been given community service.

Kevin Forbes delivered a campaign of threatening actions between October 10 and 24 last year at his Summerfield Terrace address.

The 50-year-old, who had been taking crack cocaine and heroin, believed vibrating noises were emanating from his neighbour’s property, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Anti-social behaviour

Forbes admitted threatening and abusive behaviour, which included repeatedly shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards his two male neighbours.

Forbes further admitted shining a light and peering through their windows and making homophobic remarks towards one of the men.

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam described Forbe’s antisocial behaviour to the court and explained a CCTV camera outside the victims’ address had captured most of his actions – mostly when they were not at home.

Forbes was filmed by the hallway landing camera uttering “you are f***ing s***bags and scumbags” and on another occasion “see if you start that vibration s*** tonight, I will kick this door in”.

Aggressive threats

The camera also caught Forbes saying: “I hope you’re not doing those stupid f***ing vibration games,” before trying to goad his neighbours into having a fight.

On a different day, Forbes had been heard to say, “I will smash your f***ing face if the vibrations come up through my f***ing floor – I will hear you.”

On October 24, Ms Ngalam said Forbes had been shining a torch through his neighbour’s windows whilst stating “you c***” and “you’re stupid”, before calling them “a couple of f******”.

Escalating drug taking

Forbes’ defence solicitor Gregor Kelly said his client had been taking crack cocaine and heroin and his usage at the time “was escalating”.

“He thought he could feel vibrations through the floor – he thought they were intentionally drilling.

“He made threats and makes a nuisance of himself – this all took place while he had succumbed to addiction.

“He apologies.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said Forbes’ behaviour was unacceptable “albeit your neighbours were only at home on two occasions” during his two-week campaign.

She ordered that Forbes carry out 90 hours of unpaid work, to be completed within seven months.