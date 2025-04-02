Unpaid work for Peterhead pub attacker unhappy with his lot in life

A Peterhead man who was unhappy with his career took out his frustrations on three men on two different occasions, a court has heard.

Graham Bremner appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court earlier this week to face sentencing after earlier lodging his guilty pleas to three assaults.

All of the attacks took place in the Harbour Lights bar in the town and while Bremner, 34, was intoxicated.

Attack leaves one man with broken tooth

The first of his attacks happened at around 4pm on November 26 2023, when Bremner and his victim were both within the Longate pub.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said a disagreement happened between the pair at about 4pm and Bremner turned violent.

“At this point, the accused punched him to his bottom lip. He did not require medical treatment,” she added.

The second incident took place just six months later while Bremner, who works in sewage treatment, was on bail for the first incident.

Ms Mann said: “At some point this evening, the accused has approached [the complainer] – who was sitting on a bench – and punched him multiple times.”

When a second man tried to split the pair up, Bremner also punched him on the head and broke his tooth as a result.

‘Mr Bremner was in difficulties’

Defence solicitor Stuart Flowerdew, acting on behalf of Bremner, said his client was in a better place today than during the dates of the assaults.

“In both occasions, he was very under the influence,” he said.

“Mr Bremner was in difficulties. One was a degree of unhappiness in his workplace.

“He is now in employment where he is considerably more settled.”

The other cause of frustration in Bremner’s life at that time was the recent birth of a new child, he added.

Making his case to the court, Mr Flowerdew said Bremner was in a position to pay a monetary penalty or hours of unpaid work, but due to the nature of his work, which requires him to travel the country, a restriction of liberty order would be difficult.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Bremner, of St Peter Street, to complete 135 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

“The alternative sentence could be a custodial sentence,” he warned him.

Bremner will also be under the supervision of the social work department during this period.