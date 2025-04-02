Unpaid work for Peterhead pub attacker unhappy with his lot in life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Unpaid work for Peterhead pub attacker unhappy with his lot in life

Graham Bremner assaulted three men on two different occasions, leaving one with a broken tooth.

By Jamie Ross
Graham Bremner appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
A Peterhead man who was unhappy with his career took out his frustrations on three men on two different occasions, a court has heard.

Graham Bremner appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court earlier this week to face sentencing after earlier lodging his guilty pleas to three assaults.

All of the attacks took place in the Harbour Lights bar in the town and while Bremner, 34, was intoxicated.

Attack leaves one man with broken tooth

The first of his attacks happened at around 4pm on November 26 2023, when Bremner and his victim were both within the Longate pub.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said a disagreement happened between the pair at about 4pm and Bremner turned violent.

“At this point, the accused punched him to his bottom lip. He did not require medical treatment,” she added.

The second incident took place just six months later while Bremner, who works in sewage treatment, was on bail for the first incident.

Ms Mann said: “At some point this evening, the accused has approached [the complainer] – who was sitting on a bench – and punched him multiple times.”

When a second man tried to split the pair up, Bremner also punched him on the head and broke his tooth as a result.

The Harbour Lights bar in Peterhead. Image: Google Street View

‘Mr Bremner was in difficulties’

Defence solicitor Stuart Flowerdew, acting on behalf of Bremner, said his client was in a better place today than during the dates of the assaults.

“In both occasions, he was very under the influence,” he said.

“Mr Bremner was in difficulties. One was a degree of unhappiness in his workplace.

“He is now in employment where he is considerably more settled.”

The other cause of frustration in Bremner’s life at that time was the recent birth of a new child, he added.

Making his case to the court, Mr Flowerdew said Bremner was in a position to pay a monetary penalty or hours of unpaid work, but due to the nature of his work, which requires him to travel the country, a restriction of liberty order would be difficult.

Sentencing him, Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Bremner, of St Peter Street, to complete 135 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

“The alternative sentence could be a custodial sentence,” he warned him.

Bremner will also be under the supervision of the social work department during this period.