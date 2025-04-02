Fraserburgh man threatened to murder woman over stolen phone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh man threatened to murder woman over stolen phone

Ian Souter told the woman he would kill her if he ever saw her again following a row.

By Jamie Ross
Ian Souter will now complete unpaid work for the offence. Image: Facebook
A Fraserburgh man who threatened to kill a woman because of a stolen mobile phone has been told to complete unpaid work.

Ian Souter got into an argument with his victim at her front door on February 2 this year but left when she contacted police.

The 25-year-old was at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to discover his fate after admitting to the offence at an earlier hearing.

Shut the door on him

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court Souter had gone to the home of the woman in the Cortes Crescent area of Fraserburgh because a mobile phone had gone missing.

“[She] and the accused are associated,” Ms Mann said.

But when Souter began shouting at her, the woman shut the door on him.

Ms Mann added: “As she did so, he began banging on the door. He continued to shout at [her], saying if he saw her again he would kill her.”

‘It’s fortunate he’s still with us today’

Souter’s defence agent, Leonard Burkinshaw, spoke to give a background on his client’s circumstances.

He said Souter had previously struggled with his health due to his history with drugs.

“Mr Souter has had major health difficulties,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“The situation in 2024 was extremely serious. It’s fortunate he’s still with us today.”

Sentencing him, Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Souter, of Watermill Road, to fall under the supervision of the social work department for 12 months and to complete 60 hours of unpaid work within the same time period.