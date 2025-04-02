Fraserburgh man threatened to murder woman over stolen phone

A Fraserburgh man who threatened to kill a woman because of a stolen mobile phone has been told to complete unpaid work.

Ian Souter got into an argument with his victim at her front door on February 2 this year but left when she contacted police.

The 25-year-old was at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to discover his fate after admitting to the offence at an earlier hearing.

Shut the door on him

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court Souter had gone to the home of the woman in the Cortes Crescent area of Fraserburgh because a mobile phone had gone missing.

“[She] and the accused are associated,” Ms Mann said.

But when Souter began shouting at her, the woman shut the door on him.

Ms Mann added: “As she did so, he began banging on the door. He continued to shout at [her], saying if he saw her again he would kill her.”

‘It’s fortunate he’s still with us today’

Souter’s defence agent, Leonard Burkinshaw, spoke to give a background on his client’s circumstances.

He said Souter had previously struggled with his health due to his history with drugs.

“Mr Souter has had major health difficulties,” Mr Burkinshaw said.

“The situation in 2024 was extremely serious. It’s fortunate he’s still with us today.”

Sentencing him, Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Souter, of Watermill Road, to fall under the supervision of the social work department for 12 months and to complete 60 hours of unpaid work within the same time period.