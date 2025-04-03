Social media insults spilled over into real-life violence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Social media insults spilled over into real-life violence

Allesha Horne was upset about "unpleasant" messages about her mother when she attacked another woman in the street, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place on Church Street. Image: DC Thomson
A teenager who attacked another woman in the street was upset by “unpleasant” social media posts about her mother, a court was told.

Allesha Horne grabbed her victim by the hair and pulled her to the ground, following an exchange of words on the city’s Church Street.

Her victim was left with a swollen and bruised finger that required taping.

Horne, 19, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault in relation to the incident on January 27 last year.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that it was around 11.30pm when Horne and her victim met in the street in Inverness.

She said: “The complainer was with friends on Chruch Street speaking with others when she became aware that the accused was in the vicinity.”

Ms Poke said Horne approached the woman and there was a verbal argument before the woman and a friend walked further up the street.

“They had been followed by the accused,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff David Harvie.

The court heard that it was at this point that Horne approached the other woman and “grabbed her by her hair” and “pulled her down” causing her to fall to the ground.

Struggle stopped by passers-by

“A short struggle ensued until passers-by intervened,” Ms Poke said.

The victim was left with bruising and swelling to her ring finger, which had to be taped as a result.

Solicitor Willie Young, for Horne, said his client was a “genuine first offender” who had “not been in any trouble before”.

He said: “She had been out socialising with friends and had encountered the other girl who is a similar age and a friend of her ex-partner.”

He said Horne had confronted the other woman about “some messages”.

He explained: “Clearly unpleasant messages she had been posting on social media concerning Miss Horne’s mother.”

Mr Young said that Horne and her victim had been walking in the same direction when the woman when “something further was said” which prompted the assault.

Assault accused ‘deeply ashamed’

“When she calmly reflected on matters the following day she was deeply ashamed and embarrassed about the way she had reacted,” he added.

Sheriff David Harvie told Horne: “You were only 18 at the time, of the offence, you have got no previous convictions, this was over a year ago and you have had nothing in between times.”

He deferred sentencing for six months for Horne, of St Valery Park, Inverness to demonstrate good behaviour, telling her that if she did she could expect to be treated “more leniently”.