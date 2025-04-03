Social media insults spilled over into real-life violence

A teenager who attacked another woman in the street was upset by “unpleasant” social media posts about her mother, a court was told.

Allesha Horne grabbed her victim by the hair and pulled her to the ground, following an exchange of words on the city’s Church Street.

Her victim was left with a swollen and bruised finger that required taping.

Horne, 19, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault in relation to the incident on January 27 last year.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that it was around 11.30pm when Horne and her victim met in the street in Inverness.

She said: “The complainer was with friends on Chruch Street speaking with others when she became aware that the accused was in the vicinity.”

Ms Poke said Horne approached the woman and there was a verbal argument before the woman and a friend walked further up the street.

“They had been followed by the accused,” the fiscal depute told Sheriff David Harvie.

The court heard that it was at this point that Horne approached the other woman and “grabbed her by her hair” and “pulled her down” causing her to fall to the ground.

Struggle stopped by passers-by

“A short struggle ensued until passers-by intervened,” Ms Poke said.

The victim was left with bruising and swelling to her ring finger, which had to be taped as a result.

Solicitor Willie Young, for Horne, said his client was a “genuine first offender” who had “not been in any trouble before”.

He said: “She had been out socialising with friends and had encountered the other girl who is a similar age and a friend of her ex-partner.”

He said Horne had confronted the other woman about “some messages”.

He explained: “Clearly unpleasant messages she had been posting on social media concerning Miss Horne’s mother.”

Mr Young said that Horne and her victim had been walking in the same direction when the woman when “something further was said” which prompted the assault.

Assault accused ‘deeply ashamed’

“When she calmly reflected on matters the following day she was deeply ashamed and embarrassed about the way she had reacted,” he added.

Sheriff David Harvie told Horne: “You were only 18 at the time, of the offence, you have got no previous convictions, this was over a year ago and you have had nothing in between times.”

He deferred sentencing for six months for Horne, of St Valery Park, Inverness to demonstrate good behaviour, telling her that if she did she could expect to be treated “more leniently”.