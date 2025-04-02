Murderer Nat Fraser kept in prison on day of his mum’s funeral

The murderer of Elgin mum Arlene Fraser was a no-show at his own mother’s funeral today.

There was speculation that killer Nat Fraser might be granted permission to attend the service for his 93-year-old mum Ibby, who died last month.

However, the funeral service took place in his absence this afternoon after, according to The Sun, permission was revoked at the last minute.

Fraser murdered mum-of-two Arlene in 1998 and, to the agony of her family, still has not revealed the location of her remains.

Last month, the Scottish Government backed proposals that would allow the authorities to keep killers like Fraser locked up until they reveal the locations of their victims’ bodies.

Fraser’s mum Ibby died on Saturday March 22 and a service for family and friends took place at William Watson Funeral Directors in Elgin.

The Scottish Prison Service would not confirm or deny if Fraser had sought permission to attend the service.

Arlene, 33, disappeared without a trace on April 28 1998 and her husband Nat was eventually jailed for life, with a minimum of 17 years, in May 2012.