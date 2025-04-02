Murderer Nat Fraser kept in prison on day of his mum’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murderer Nat Fraser kept in prison on day of his mum’s funeral

It was thought the killer of Arlene Fraser might be allowed to attend the service in Elgin, but he was a no-show.

By Ewan Cameron
Nat Fraser killed his wife Arlene in 1998. Image: PA
The murderer of Elgin mum Arlene Fraser was a no-show at his own mother’s funeral today.

There was speculation that killer Nat Fraser might be granted permission to attend the service for his 93-year-old mum Ibby, who died last month.

However, the funeral service took place in his absence this afternoon after, according to The Sun, permission was revoked at the last minute.

Fraser murdered mum-of-two Arlene in 1998 and, to the agony of her family, still has not revealed the location of her remains.

Arlene Fraser was last seen in April 1998.
Last month, the Scottish Government backed proposals that would allow the authorities to keep killers like Fraser locked up until they reveal the locations of their victims’ bodies.

Fraser’s mum Ibby died on Saturday March 22 and a service for family and friends took place at William Watson Funeral Directors in Elgin.

The Scottish Prison Service would not confirm or deny if Fraser had sought permission to attend the service.

Arlene, 33, disappeared without a trace on April 28 1998 and her husband Nat was eventually jailed for life, with a minimum of 17 years, in May 2012.

Listen: Vanished: The Arlene Fraser Murder podcast 

 

 