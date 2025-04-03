Dangerous disqualified Dingwall driver drove into oncoming traffic

A dangerous driver forced road users in Dingwall to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Adrian Ratajewski drove at “excessive speed” and “in the face of oncoming traffic” in the town.

He was disqualified from driving and not insured to drive at the time of the incident.

Ratajewski appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Pleas of not guilty to charges of failing to stop for a police officer and failing to identify the driver were accepted by the Crown.

Driver drove at ‘excessive speed’

The dangerous driving charge details how, on August 16 2023, the 34-year-old drove “at excessive speed” on Strathpeffer Road and “in the face of oncoming traffic, causing other road users to take evasive action to avoid a collision”.

He also drove the vehicle without a licence and insurance on the town’s Caberfeidh Avenue and Strathpeffer Road.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Ratajewski, who is currently remanded on a separate matter, was “conscious his record is poor”.

Disqualified driver’s jail warning

Sheriff David Harvie told Ratajewski: “Given your record, a custodial sentence is an option today, but in light of what Mr Dickson had told me about your domestic circumstances I’m prepared to defer sentence to the date when the other matter is calling so that I, or whoever else is sitting that day, will have the benefit of the report before deciding whether custody really is the only option here.”

The case will call again at the end of the month.

Ratajewki, of Achany Road, Dingwall, was further disqualified from driving in the interim.