Aberdeen one-punch killer sentenced to seven years in prison

A man has been jailed for seven years today after he killed an Aberdeen dad with one punch following a drunken brawl outside a city centre pub.

Derek Pearson was convicted last month of killing father-of-seven Steven Johnson, who fell and hit his head on the pavement on Carmelite Lane on March 12, 2023.

A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen found 47-year-old Pearson guilty by majority of culpable homicide.

Pearson was also convicted of assaulting his ex-partner Kathleen Cunningham on the same evening by punching her on her head, seizing hold of her and pulling her to the ground, and straddling her while she was on the ground and holding her by the neck.

The jury found Pearson unanimously guilty of this domestic assault charge.

As Judge Graham Buchanan sentenced Pearson to seven years behind bars, Mr Johnson’s family cheered and shouted “scum”.

Speaking afterwards, they said in a statement: “After more than two years of waiting anxiously for some kind of closure, we’ve finally got justice. However, our hearts will forever be broken.

“Seven years in prison is nowhere near the life sentence that Pearson has imposed on us, in this living hell that we’re forced to wake up to every day.

“But, at least our beloved Steven can now finally rest in peace.”

‘One punch with terrible consequences’

Speaking at today’s sentencing hearing, defence advocate David Moggach KC said Pearson “experienced a loss of control in the heat of the moment”.

“It was a clearly unintended outcome that was not sought or expected,” Mr Moggach said.

“Mr Johnson’s head injury sadly led to his passing. No one, and that includes Mr Pearson, feels anything but sorrow and sympathy for his friends and family – it has been a huge loss for them all.

“Mr Pearson obviously regrets the loss and he is extremely remorseful for what happened. He has to live with the fact that he was culpable for the death of another man.

“This was one punch with terrible consequences.”

Fatal series of events

Pearson had been out drinking in the Scottish Embassy bar on the corner of Carmelite Lane alongside his former partner Kathleen Cunningham on the evening of March 12, 2023.

The court heard how he flew into a jealous rage as he watched Ms Cunningham chat with Steven Johnson during the night and followed them outside into Carmelite Lane.

Pearson pinned Mr Johnson against a wall outside and struggled with him – it was during this struggle that he punched Mr Johnson on the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

CCTV footage was played to the jury during the trial which showed the street assault.

Killer claimed self-defence

The footage showed that, as Mr Johnson and Ms Cunningham chatted in front of her former partner Pearson, things became heated within the bar and the pair left at around 10.45pm.

The pair were followed 52 seconds later by Pearson.

Eyewitnesses from flats nearby gave evidence to say Mr Johnson had lain unconscious on the ground following a scuffle and the single blow inflicted by Pearson.

He later died from his injuries on March 14, 2023, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Pearson gave evidence during the trial and claimed he had acted in self-defence, however the jury decided otherwise.

Victim acted as peacemaker

Sentencing Pearson to seven years in prison, backdated to March 3, Judge Graham Buchanan said: “This was a tragic incident where Steven Johnson lost his life as a result of your actions upon him.

“The weight of evidence which I accepted suggests that he was not in the least bit interested with fighting with you – quite the contrary.”

Judge Buchanan went to to say Mr Johnson acted as a “peacemaker”.

“It is plain from the evidence and independent witnesses that Mr Johnson’s main focus was to protect Ms Cunningham and act as a peacemaker,” he said.

“He posed no threat to you whatsoever. You returned back to throw one last punch, which must have taken him by surprise and he was unable to protect himself.

“It was significant to knock a man significantly bigger than you off his feet. You allowed your anger and frustration to get the better of you to inflict needless violence in a public street.”

‘A senseless act of violence’

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “This case shows the devastating consequences that can arise from a single punch.

“Steven Johnson tragically died the day after his 50th birthday and many other lives have been changed forever because of Derek Pearson’s violent actions.

“There was evidence which showed that Mr Johnson was simply trying to diffuse rising tensions that night.

“Pearson could have walked away but instead chose to take part in this senseless act of violence, for which he has now been held accountable.

“Our prosecutors will continue to take action against those responsible for this type of offending as we strive to keep the communities we serve safe.”

