Aberdeen thug back behind bars after making more threats to murder ex

A domestic abuser who made repeated threats to kill his ex-girlfriend has been sent back to jail after once again flouting a court order to stay away from her.

Tyler Leisk – who was previously jailed for a similar course of conduct – had only been free from prison for four days when he began sending the abusive messages to his victim.

This was in breach of a non-harassment order that banned him from contacting her for five years.

The 25-year-old has now been jailed again – and the banning order has been doubled to 10 years.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Leisk had sent a “barrage” of messages to the woman just days after his release from jail on September 25 last year.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court Leisk had at first texted the woman, but when she blocked him, he resorted to using WhatsApp and Snapchat.

One message read: “You actually don’t give a s*** about anything you’ve done”.

More of Leisk’s messages referenced his previous jail sentence and stated: “Go on put me back in.”

Traced and put into custody

This continued until November 9, when the woman’s mother became so concerned that the police were contacted.

Although Leisk proved elusive, he was eventually traced on December 10 and was remanded in custody a week later after appearing in court.

Leisk was previously jailed in 2023 for the same offence of contacting his ex-girlfriend just days after being released from prison – he received a 27-month prison sentence after admitting sending hundreds of threatening messages to her.

Previous catalogue of abuse

In 2019 Leisk was jailed after carrying out a harrowing catalogue of abuse on his ex-partner – including pummelling her with a boxing glove, pouring boiling water over her arm and choking her during two days of violence.

Leisk previously admitted, among numerous other violent actions, threatening to kill her, pulling her along the ground by her hair and pouring boiling water over her body, to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Leisk’s defence agent Alex Burn explained that his client had a “build up of resentment” about the circumstances of his imprisonment.

“He sent his first message on September 29 – which was Spanish for ‘take care of yourself’”, Mr Burn said.

“There were no further messages for five weeks or so, then there was a barrage.

“He very much regrets sending those messages – and assures me he will not contact [the woman] again.”

Threats to murder

Sheriff Craig Findlater said only a custodial sentence would be appropriate, saying: “The messages you sent involved threats of violence – including murder.

“It was a serious offence that you were contacting her at all – it would have been upsetting in itself and not a one-off occurrence.”

He jailed Leisk for 20 months, back-dating to the date he was placed on remand, December 11, and ordered that he cannot contact his ex-partner for 10 years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.