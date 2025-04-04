Aberdeen thug back behind bars after making more threats to murder ex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen thug back behind bars after making more threats to murder ex

Tyler Leisk sent his victim a barrage of abuse and threats - in breach of a court-imposed non-harassment order.

By Joanne Warnock
Domestic attacker Tyler Leisk is back behind bars.
A domestic abuser who made repeated threats to kill his ex-girlfriend has been sent back to jail after once again flouting a court order to stay away from her.

Tyler Leisk – who was previously jailed for a similar course of conduct – had only been free from prison for four days when he began sending the abusive messages to his victim.

This was in breach of a non-harassment order that banned him from contacting her for five years.

The 25-year-old has now been jailed again – and the banning order has been doubled to 10 years.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Leisk had sent a “barrage” of messages to the woman just days after his release from jail on September 25 last year.

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told the court Leisk had at first texted the woman, but when she blocked him, he resorted to using WhatsApp and Snapchat.

One message read: “You actually don’t give a s*** about anything you’ve done”.

More of Leisk’s messages referenced his previous jail sentence and stated: “Go on put me back in.”

Traced and put into custody

This continued until November 9, when the woman’s mother became so concerned that the police were contacted.

Although Leisk proved elusive, he was eventually traced on December 10 and was remanded in custody a week later after appearing in court.

Leisk was previously jailed in 2023 for the same offence of contacting his ex-girlfriend just days after being released from prison – he received a 27-month prison sentence after admitting sending hundreds of threatening messages to her.

Previous catalogue of abuse

In 2019 Leisk was jailed after carrying out a harrowing catalogue of abuse on his ex-partner – including pummelling her with a boxing glove, pouring boiling water over her arm and choking her during two days of violence.

Leisk previously admitted, among numerous other violent actions, threatening to kill her, pulling her along the ground by her hair and pouring boiling water over her body, to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Leisk’s defence agent Alex Burn explained that his client had a “build up of resentment” about the circumstances of his imprisonment.

“He sent his first message on September 29 – which was Spanish for ‘take care of yourself’”, Mr Burn said.

“There were no further messages for five weeks or so, then there was a barrage.

“He very much regrets sending those messages – and assures me he will not contact [the woman] again.”

Threats to murder

Sheriff Craig Findlater said only a custodial sentence would be appropriate, saying: “The messages you sent involved threats of violence – including murder.

“It was a serious offence that you were contacting her at all – it would have been upsetting in itself and not a one-off occurrence.”

He jailed Leisk for 20 months, back-dating to the date he was placed on remand, December 11, and ordered that he cannot contact his ex-partner for 10 years.

