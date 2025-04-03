Inverurie sex predator jailed after he was found hiding phone under garden shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Inverurie sex predator jailed after he was found hiding phone under garden shed

Robert Strachan, 46, was found to be using Snapchat and Grindr, in breach of a court order.

By David McPhee
Paedophile Robert Strachan admitted hiding a mobile phone from police. Image: DC Thomson.
A north-east paedophile has been jailed after police caught him with a secret phone hidden under his garden shed.

Robert Strachan, 46, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted concealing the phone from police.

Officers found he had installed apps Grindr and Snapchat, in breach of a court order.

Strachan was jailed in 2021 after he used Grindr to seek out and groom victims as young as 11. 

Sheriff Craig Findlater told Strachan that no other sentence was appropriate in his case and jailed him for more than two years.

Neighbours saw Strachan ‘acting strangely’

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court that, due to his previous convictions, Strachan was subject to the notification requirements and, therefore was not allowed to access electronic equipment or the internet.

After his release from prison in October last year, Strachan visited Inverurie Police Station on a number of occasions to update his details but at no point stated that he had bought an electronic device or registered any new usernames online.

On November 18 last year, Strachan’s neighbours saw him acting strangely near a shed and placing something underneath it.

They went over to investigate and found a mobile phone with a charger in a clear plastic bag.

Police arrived and later captured Strachan on camera as he walked up to the shed and appeared to look for something underneath it.

The phone was analysed, and usernames for Snapchat and Grindr that had not been disclosed to police were found on it.

It was found that Strachan had been using Snapchat – an app that sends pictures and videos that become inaccessible after being viewed – since November 1.

He had been using Grindr app – mainly a dating app for homosexual men – since November 16.

In the dock, Strachan pleaded guilty two charges of failing to comply with the notification requirements of the sex offenders register.

‘Only one sentence’

Defence solicitor Sam Milligan told the court: “There’s only one sentence the court will be looking upon.

“My client has been looking to resolve this case sooner rather than later and pled guilty as early as was possible.”

Sheriff Findlater told Strachan: “There’s only one sentence that’s appropriate in this case for someone who has been in breach of the notification requirements as you have.

“You know the importance of them to these courts.”

Sheriff Findlater jailed Strachan, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, for 30 months.

