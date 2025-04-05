Stonehaven man who groped woman outside pub was ‘making a joke’ but got it ‘badly wrong’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Stonehaven man who groped woman outside pub was ‘making a joke’ but got it ‘badly wrong’

Alan Masson, 54, was told by a sheriff that being drunk at the time wasn’t an excuse.  

By David McPhee
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A Stonehaven man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he groped a woman’s breast outside a pub in a “crass attempt at humour”.

Alan Masson, 54, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted touching the woman outside a pub on Exchange Street, Aberdeen.

It was stated that Masson forgot about the incident and when reminded by police, he responded: “Oh yes, that’s right.”

Masson’s solicitor, Michael Burnett, told the court that his client had been trying to make a joke but had gotten it “badly wrong”.

Sentencing Masson and making him subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register, Sheriff Kevin Duffy told him that being drunk wasn’t an excuse and that this incident should act as a “warning” to him.

Accused admitted sex assault

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that on December 6 last year, Masson was outside the pub when he struck up a conversation with a woman.

It was stated that Masson was significantly under the influence during this exchange.

At some point during the conversation, and without warning, Masson seized the woman by the breast.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

When Masson was questioned about it by police a few days later, he had initially forgotten about the incident.

But upon being reminded by officers, he stated: “Oh yes, that’s right.”

In the dock, Masson, of Taylor Crescent, Stonehaven, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

‘Very poor attempt at a joke’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that his client had made a comment about what the woman was wearing, which was a dress of “two conflicting colours”.

“He made an ill-judged joke about that,” he said, adding: “It was a crass attempt at humour”.

“At no point had he tried to place blame on the complainer, he knows that she would have been very shocked by his actions,” Mr Burnett continued.

“This was a man under the influence of alcohol, he has approached this woman and engaged in what, on the face of it, is a very poor attempt at a joke.

“He did not intent to sexually assault her but, by the law, he accepts that he did – he tried to make a joke but got it badly wrong.”

Sheriff Duffy described Masson’s actions that night as an “unfortunate incident”.

He told him: “You understand that being under the influence of alcohol isn’t an excuse.

“It’s regrettable that a man of your age is involved in something like this – though you appear to be a low risk of doing anything like this again.

“You have also expressed remorse and regret for your actions – you should view this as a warning shot.”

Sheriff Duffy made Masson subject to a community payback order with supervision for six months and placed him on the sex offenders register for the same duration.

