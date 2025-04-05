Stonehaven man who groped woman outside pub was ‘making a joke’ but got it ‘badly wrong’

A Stonehaven man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he groped a woman’s breast outside a pub in a “crass attempt at humour”.

Alan Masson, 54, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted touching the woman outside a pub on Exchange Street, Aberdeen.

It was stated that Masson forgot about the incident and when reminded by police, he responded: “Oh yes, that’s right.”

Masson’s solicitor, Michael Burnett, told the court that his client had been trying to make a joke but had gotten it “badly wrong”.

Sentencing Masson and making him subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register, Sheriff Kevin Duffy told him that being drunk wasn’t an excuse and that this incident should act as a “warning” to him.

Accused admitted sex assault

Fiscal depute Lindsay Shields told the court that on December 6 last year, Masson was outside the pub when he struck up a conversation with a woman.

It was stated that Masson was significantly under the influence during this exchange.

At some point during the conversation, and without warning, Masson seized the woman by the breast.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

When Masson was questioned about it by police a few days later, he had initially forgotten about the incident.

But upon being reminded by officers, he stated: “Oh yes, that’s right.”

In the dock, Masson, of Taylor Crescent, Stonehaven, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault.

‘Very poor attempt at a joke’

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that his client had made a comment about what the woman was wearing, which was a dress of “two conflicting colours”.

“He made an ill-judged joke about that,” he said, adding: “It was a crass attempt at humour”.

“At no point had he tried to place blame on the complainer, he knows that she would have been very shocked by his actions,” Mr Burnett continued.

“This was a man under the influence of alcohol, he has approached this woman and engaged in what, on the face of it, is a very poor attempt at a joke.

“He did not intent to sexually assault her but, by the law, he accepts that he did – he tried to make a joke but got it badly wrong.”

Sheriff Duffy described Masson’s actions that night as an “unfortunate incident”.

He told him: “You understand that being under the influence of alcohol isn’t an excuse.

“It’s regrettable that a man of your age is involved in something like this – though you appear to be a low risk of doing anything like this again.

“You have also expressed remorse and regret for your actions – you should view this as a warning shot.”

Sheriff Duffy made Masson subject to a community payback order with supervision for six months and placed him on the sex offenders register for the same duration.

