Aberdeen woman shook baby that would not stop crying

An Aberdeen woman who shook a crying baby was ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work under a community payback order today.

A judge told Hanna Oleszkiewicz that in all the circumstances of her case, she was persuaded that a community-based disposal rather than a jail sentence was appropriate.

Lady Hood said she took into account that she did not intend to cause harm to the child, co-operated with the authorities and has shown remorse.

The judge told Oleszkiewicz, 28, at the High Court in Edinburgh that as part of the non-custodial sentence she would be under a supervision requirement for three years.

She admitted shaking the baby, who she said would not stop crying, at an address in Aberdeen. The court heard that the child has recovered well and has met all his developmental milestones.

Assault to the danger of life

First offender Oleskiewicz, of Froghall Road, Aberdeen, was originally charged with attempting to murder the child after assaulting him between February 6 and May 28 in 2022.

But at an earlier hearing at the High Court in Aberdeen the Crown accepted her guilty plea to a lesser charge of assault to the danger of life.

Defence counsel Callum Hiller said Oleszkiewicz had taken responsibility for her actions and was unlikely to ever appear in a court again.

He told the court: “In my submission there is an appropriate alternative to custody available.

“All the purposes of sentencing could be met by a community based disposal.”