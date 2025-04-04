Aberdeen woman shook baby that would not stop crying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen woman shook baby that would not stop crying

Hanna Oleszkiewicz, who originally faced a charge of attempted murder, not intend to cause harm, a court was told.

By Dave Finlay
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
An Aberdeen woman who shook a crying baby was ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work under a community payback order today.

A judge told Hanna Oleszkiewicz that in all the circumstances of her case, she was persuaded that a community-based disposal rather than a jail sentence was appropriate.

Lady Hood said she took into account that she did not intend to cause harm to the child, co-operated with the authorities and has shown remorse.

The judge told Oleszkiewicz, 28, at the High Court in Edinburgh that as part of the non-custodial sentence she would be under a supervision requirement for three years.

She admitted shaking the baby, who she said would not stop crying, at an address in Aberdeen. The court heard that the child has recovered well and has met all his developmental milestones.

Assault to the danger of life

First offender Oleskiewicz, of Froghall Road, Aberdeen, was originally charged with attempting to murder the child after assaulting him between February 6 and May 28 in 2022.

But at an earlier hearing at the High Court in Aberdeen the Crown accepted her guilty plea to a lesser charge of assault to the danger of life.

Defence counsel Callum Hiller said Oleszkiewicz had taken responsibility for her actions and was unlikely to ever appear in a court again.

He told the court: “In my submission there is an appropriate alternative to custody available.

“All the purposes of sentencing could be met by a community based disposal.”