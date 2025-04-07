Aberdeen duo on two-day drugs bender assaulted men and stole sandwiches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen duo on two-day drugs bender assaulted men and stole sandwiches

Kane Carter and Jordan Lepkowski's crime spree included thrusting a knife at a man about 10 times during a brawl.

By Jamie Ross
Jordan Lepkowski, left, and Kane Carter who appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Two Aberdeen men who were on a 48-hour drink and drugs bender have been sentenced for their crimes.

Kane Carter, 19, and his co-accused Jordan Lepkowski, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to a total of five charges.

It included attacking a man under Diamond Bridge in the city, attacking another man for drugs, and stealing food and electronic cigarettes worth £18 from a local shop.

Lepkowski, who appeared on remand for the crimes, was additionally charged with possession of a knife and brandishing the weapon at a woman during an argument.

All of their crimes took place between June 14 and June 16 last year.

‘Give me your f****** phone’

The court heard the duo first approached a man in Aberdeen at about 2pm, under Diamond Bridge, on June 14 and began assaulting him.

One made the comment “give me your f****** phone”, ahead of their attack.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann said: “Both accused then punched and kicked the complainer repeatedly for over five minutes.”

Lepkowski would later pull out a knife, about 25cm long, and thrust it at their victim “about 10 times” in an attempt to stab him.

Their victim managed to break free and escape when a dog walker approached the scene.

The man would later tell police that Carter, whose address was given as St Machar Gardens, apologised for the attack.

The same day, Carter punched another man while Lepkowski, a current prisoner of HMP Polmont, dragged him to the ground as they shouted “give us it” and robbed him of drugs that were within his pocket.

Petty theft and more knife crime

Carter’s crime spree ended the following day, when both men stole two vapes and two sandwiches worth £18 from L & M Convenience Store on Hutcheon Street.

Lepkowski, however, would go on to attack a woman by brandishing a knife at her during an argument.

His defence agent, Caitlin Pirie, described Lepkowski as having a difficult childhood in her mitigation.

She said his parents had died when he was a toddler, and he had been in a residential care home from the age of 12.

At the time of the offences, Ms Pirie said he was living between friends’ homes because his own accommodation had become unsafe.

“He has accepted responsibility,” she added.

“He does accept he was in possession of the knife. He does accept the plea as agreed.

“He deeply, deeply regrets his behaviour.”

Paul Barnett, acting for Carter, also said his client was sorry.

“It’s certainly not lost on Mr Carter these were serious offences,” he said.

Custody for one and work for the other

Sentencing the pair, Sheriff Ian Wallace addressed both men separately.

He told Carter he would be given unpaid work as a direct alternative to time behind bars.

“You’re in a different position,” he said.

“It’s an alternative to custody. You can be rehabilitated. You consider yourself a ‘kid’ – it’s up to you to change that.”

He handed Carter 135 hours of work within the community, a 180-day curfew which will prevent him leaving his home between 7pm and 7am, and a stint of 18 months under the supervision of the social work department.

Lepkowski was not given the same reprieve.

Sheriff Wallace said: “Only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

He was given 22 months and another 11 as a supervised release to “protect the public”.