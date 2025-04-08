Manchester organised crime gang’s ‘lookout’ jailed for selling crack in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Manchester organised crime gang’s ‘lookout’ jailed for selling crack in Aberdeen

Casey Marsland acted as a lookout for Manchester gangsters who took over a city home to supply drugs.

By Jamie Ross
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man who claims he was only a lookout for Manchester gangsters has been locked up for selling crack cocaine out of an Aberdeen home.

Casey Marsland was snared in an operation by Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and has now admitted to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the 26-year-old played down his role in the drug dealing enterprise, which came to an end when police raided a flat in King Street in 2023.

Police swooped after tip-off

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court officers swooped after receiving intelligence about possible drug dealing activity.

They witnessed Marsland’s accomplice at a window of the flat attempting to deposit items behind a radiator which they later searched and discovered 76 wraps of crack cocaine worth about £2,500.

£1,900 in cash and three mobile phones were also recovered from the property.

Marsland’s defence agent, Alex Burn, said his client “didn’t gain anything” from his involvement with the crime gang.

“He was a lookout,” he said.

“That was his role in the operation. He was not the main player.

“He’s a young man who was under the age of 25 at the time of the offence.”

Mr Burn added that Marsland, whose address was given as Mees Square, Salford, has attempted to make positive steps forward following his run-ins with the law.

He said his last conviction – for robbery – had resulted in a 32 month sentence.

Mr Burn said: “There is some good progress being made from the release of his last sentence.

“Generally, the first stop is the jail, but Mr Marsland is manageable within the community.”

Custody the only option

But Sheriff Ian Wallace was not won over by the solicitor’s arguments.

Sheriff Wallace said: “This is an organised crime group coming to Aberdeen.”

He later addressed Marsland directly, saying: “You were involved with an organised crime group dealing drugs within the city.

“I am satisfied only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Marsland will now serve 360 days in prison for his part in the operation.