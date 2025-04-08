Manchester organised crime gang’s ‘lookout’ jailed for selling crack in Aberdeen

A man who claims he was only a lookout for Manchester gangsters has been locked up for selling crack cocaine out of an Aberdeen home.

Casey Marsland was snared in an operation by Scotland’s Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and has now admitted to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the 26-year-old played down his role in the drug dealing enterprise, which came to an end when police raided a flat in King Street in 2023.

Police swooped after tip-off

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told the court officers swooped after receiving intelligence about possible drug dealing activity.

They witnessed Marsland’s accomplice at a window of the flat attempting to deposit items behind a radiator which they later searched and discovered 76 wraps of crack cocaine worth about £2,500.

£1,900 in cash and three mobile phones were also recovered from the property.

Marsland’s defence agent, Alex Burn, said his client “didn’t gain anything” from his involvement with the crime gang.

“He was a lookout,” he said.

“That was his role in the operation. He was not the main player.

“He’s a young man who was under the age of 25 at the time of the offence.”

Mr Burn added that Marsland, whose address was given as Mees Square, Salford, has attempted to make positive steps forward following his run-ins with the law.

He said his last conviction – for robbery – had resulted in a 32 month sentence.

Mr Burn said: “There is some good progress being made from the release of his last sentence.

“Generally, the first stop is the jail, but Mr Marsland is manageable within the community.”

Custody the only option

But Sheriff Ian Wallace was not won over by the solicitor’s arguments.

Sheriff Wallace said: “This is an organised crime group coming to Aberdeen.”

He later addressed Marsland directly, saying: “You were involved with an organised crime group dealing drugs within the city.

“I am satisfied only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Marsland will now serve 360 days in prison for his part in the operation.