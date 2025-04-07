Bolton man who took over Aberdeen house to sell drugs avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Bolton man who took over Aberdeen house to sell drugs avoids prison

Leon Sivalie and his accomplice turned a woman's home into their base to sell cocaine within the city.

By Jamie Ross
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Bolton man who was involved in taking over a woman’s home in Aberdeen to sell drugs has avoided a prison sentence.

Leon Sivalie arrived on the doorstep of a house in Mastrick on September 15 2023, and was arrested just days later.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman living there had been promised money for allowing Sivalie and another man to stay.

But when she began asking for her guests to leave, the 19-year-old refused.

“The accused outstayed his welcome and refused to leave,” Mr McMann said.

43 rocks of cocaine and a 14-year-old found in flat

Mr McMann added that when police raided the property to arrest Sivalie on September 22, they found 43 rocks of cocaine.

“On attendance, movement was detected inside and two males, including the accused, attempted to open the living room window as [she] was heard to scream,” he said.

“On entering the property, officers found [her], the accused, and a 14-year-old child.

“[She] informed the police that the accused has passed her 43 rocks of cocaine and asked that she hid them within her trousers. Additionally, several other packages were recovered from the locus which contained cocaine.”

Sivalie’s defence agent, Michael Horseman, said his client “fully accepts” their involvement in the operation.

“He has been making positive attempts to avoid any further involvement in offending,” he added.

‘His job was to deliver small amounts of drugs’

This included seeking employment with Aldi in a warehouse and undertaking a training course in construction.

Mr Horseman said: “Mr Sivalie is clearly aware of how these cases are often dealt with.

“His job was to deliver small amounts of drugs and collect small amounts of money. He appears to be someone who has got himself naively involved in this situation.”

Sentencing him, Sheriff Ian Wallace said Sivalie’s age had to be taken into account when deciding his punishment.

“You were involved in an operation to supply class A drugs. You, in effect, took over someone’s home,” he said.

“Given your age, a focus of my sentence has to be on rehabilitation.”

As an alternative to custody, Sivalie, of Hargreaves House, Bolton, will now fall under the supervision of the English probation service for 18 months and complete 210 hours of unpaid work over the next year.