Bolton man who took over Aberdeen house to sell drugs avoids prison

A Bolton man who was involved in taking over a woman’s home in Aberdeen to sell drugs has avoided a prison sentence.

Leon Sivalie arrived on the doorstep of a house in Mastrick on September 15 2023, and was arrested just days later.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the woman living there had been promised money for allowing Sivalie and another man to stay.

But when she began asking for her guests to leave, the 19-year-old refused.

“The accused outstayed his welcome and refused to leave,” Mr McMann said.

43 rocks of cocaine and a 14-year-old found in flat

Mr McMann added that when police raided the property to arrest Sivalie on September 22, they found 43 rocks of cocaine.

“On attendance, movement was detected inside and two males, including the accused, attempted to open the living room window as [she] was heard to scream,” he said.

“On entering the property, officers found [her], the accused, and a 14-year-old child.

“[She] informed the police that the accused has passed her 43 rocks of cocaine and asked that she hid them within her trousers. Additionally, several other packages were recovered from the locus which contained cocaine.”

Sivalie’s defence agent, Michael Horseman, said his client “fully accepts” their involvement in the operation.

“He has been making positive attempts to avoid any further involvement in offending,” he added.

‘His job was to deliver small amounts of drugs’

This included seeking employment with Aldi in a warehouse and undertaking a training course in construction.

Mr Horseman said: “Mr Sivalie is clearly aware of how these cases are often dealt with.

“His job was to deliver small amounts of drugs and collect small amounts of money. He appears to be someone who has got himself naively involved in this situation.”

Sentencing him, Sheriff Ian Wallace said Sivalie’s age had to be taken into account when deciding his punishment.

“You were involved in an operation to supply class A drugs. You, in effect, took over someone’s home,” he said.

“Given your age, a focus of my sentence has to be on rehabilitation.”

As an alternative to custody, Sivalie, of Hargreaves House, Bolton, will now fall under the supervision of the English probation service for 18 months and complete 210 hours of unpaid work over the next year.