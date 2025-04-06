Aberdeen man pulled hammer after bus crash and threatened to tie up and rape children

A raging Aberdeen cyclist who crashed his bike into the side of a bus has been jailed after he pulled out a hammer and told the startled driver: “I’m going to get you”.

Albert Massie did not follow through with his threats, but when he was eventually arrested and taken into police custody his anger boiled over again.

He told officers he would stab them in the street with a Rambo-style knife and tie up and rape their wives and children.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Massie, 34, was cycling on West North Street at around 8.20am on November 8 last year when he collided with the bus.

The bus driver immediately stopped to check on Massie, who had a cut to his head, as did a driver in a car behind the bus, the court was told.

However, Massie instantly became aggressive and began making threats to the driver.

Brandished hammer at driver

Mr McMann said: “He got in the face of the diver and was saying ‘I know who you are, I know your bus route, I know your face, I’m gonna get you’.”

When the driver of the other vehicle offered to help Massie move his bike from the road, his aggression escalated, and he pulled the hammer from his waistband.

Massie held the hammer up towards the passerby before taking his push bike and walking off towards Mealmarket Street, Mr McMann said.

Police later the same day traced Massie on Princess Street, where he was placed in handcuffs and under arrest.

Horrifying threats

Massie then began acting like a “dead weight” as officers tried to put him in a police van, before kicking out and trying to spit at and headbutt them.

Once at Kittybrewster Custody Suite, Massie became “highly volatile” and made several threatening remarks about the officers’ families.

Massie continued to make threats towards the custody staff, saying to one he would “stick a Rambo knife in your side if I see you in the street” and “I’ll turn up with four boys, go through your door, tie up your wife and your daughter and you can choose who dies”.

Mr McMann said: “He made continuous threats to rape and kill the constable’s family members.

“And he stated that he could easily find out where their children went to school and would cause them harm.”

Massie’s threatening and aggressive behaviour continued into the night and the next day at 4am.

Mr McMann said: “Throughout the night, his behaviour continually fluctuated between threats of violence towards the officers and actively assaulting them.

“Officers made efforts to reason with and calm [Massie], but he failed to comply.

“He was not formally charged with the police assaults due to his volatile and violent behaviour throughout his time in custody.”

Pled guilty

Massie pled guilty to brandishing a hammer, assaulting five police officers, behaving in a threatening manner by uttering racial remarks and repeatedly uttering threats to rape and kill officers and their families.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody, after being placed on remand on November 11, Massie spoke only to confirm his name.

His defence solicitor Mike Munro said his client had been going through some family tragedy at the time of the incident and had “reverted to taking drugs”.

“He is not using that as an excuse, but that is the background,” he added.

“When I spoke to him at Kittybrewster, he was bruised on his body and face.

Apologies to court

“He had collided with the bus and blamed the bus driver – clearly it was his own fault.

“He wants to make sure I tell you he apologises.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace sentenced Massie to 14 months imprisonment for all matters, backdated to November 11 2024.

Massie has previously spent time in jail after he threatened to petrol bomb an Aberdeen Tesco car park.

His sentence for that offence was extended after he caused trouble in HMP Grampian and attempted to punch a prison guard.

