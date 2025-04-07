Aberdeen man brutally attacked woman after refusing to leave house party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man brutally attacked woman after refusing to leave house party

Robert Davidson had outstayed his welcome and turned violent when the party host tried to get him to leave.

By Joanne Warnock
Robert Davidson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court
An Aberdeen man who out-stayed his welcome at a party has avoided jail after he attacked the female host.

Robert Davidson, 44, grabbed the woman by the hair and aimed punches at her head and body during the incident at a flat on Charlotte Street on March 5 2023.

Davidson’s victim had not previously met the 44-year-old, but he came along with some of the other guests, the court was told.

The group had been drinking and Davidson ended up falling asleep on the woman’s sofa.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann explained that the woman and her male friend tried to rouse Davidson at around 5am, telling him he had to go home.

Angry when asked to leave

However, as they woke him, Davidson became angry and an argument ensued.

Davidson remained inside the property as the rest went outside, the court was told.

Mr McMann continued: “The [woman] re-entered the locus alone to try to persuade the accused to leave.

“Her friends remained on the street outside.

“On approaching the door, the complainer observed the accused standing in the doorway about to leave.

Pushed her back into the flat

“However, as he passed her, the accused stuck his foot in the doorway and pushed the woman into the flat as she was trying to close the door behind him.

“The accused then closed the front door, pushed the complainer in the hallway and grabbed her by her hair, dragging her to the ground.

“The complainer was continually shouting ‘get off me’ but the accused persisted.

“The accused then shouted to the complainer ‘Get through to the living room’ and ‘You need to listen to me, if you don’t, I’m going to hurt you’.”

Davidson began punching the woman on her head and body, the court heard, and she managed to kick her legs out, making him fall back against a wall.

Loud disturbance

By now, a neighbour had been woken by the noise and could hear the woman’s cries for help.

The woman eventually managed to run out of the house.

The assault left her with a cut to her lip and large bruises on her face and body.

Police traced Davidson a week later at his Ashgrove Place address and arrested him, but he resisted and was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Davidson pled guilty to one charge of assault on the woman, including repeatedly punching her and grabbing her by the hair.

Offending while on bail

The court heard he was on bail at the time of the offences.

A charge that he exposed himself to the woman was dropped.

Davidson also admitted being in possession of cannabis upon his arrest on March 11 2023.

Davidson’s defence agent, Paul Barnett, said his client had previous convictions, including one for a domestic assault.

He added: “There was no romantic relationship with the complainer in this instance – he barely knew her.

“She was a friend of a friend, he was invited to the house party, and they were consuming alcohol.

“He had consumed a bottle of vodka.”

Recollection unreliable

Mr Barnett explained Davidson had been diagnosed with epilepsy and as such his recollections were “unreliable”.

He said: “It was a very unpleasant offence, he accepts that, he is grateful that the injuries are not worse than they were.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace said: “This was a very troubling assault carried out by you on a female in her own home.

“The victim reports it having a lasting impact on her – as it inevitably would.”

As an alternative to custody, Sheriff Wallace ordered Davidson to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and placed him under an electronic tag order for 225 days.