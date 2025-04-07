Man who threw rocks at passing cars branded a danger to the public

A Sandhaven man who threw rocks and bags weighted with stones at passing motorists has been fined more than £1,000 after being branded a danger to the public.

Scott Davidson drew the condemnation of Sheriff Annella Cowan today when he appeared for sentencing at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

The 48-year-old had earlier admitted to lobbing the items at cars in a series of incidents he carried out between March and July 2023.

The court was told of one incident – described as “horrendously serious” – when he dressed in dark clothing and donned a mask before hurling a rock at a passing motorist.

‘He’s a danger to the public’

Sentence had been deferred on Davidson, of Clinton Drive, for social workers to draw up reports on his circumstances.

Beginning to explain this, his defence agent, Marianne Milligan, was cut short by Sheriff Cowan, who said she was already familiar with her client and was minded to impose financial penalties.

“I’ve met your client before,” she said.

“I’ve read all the reports. You can’t throw stones at cars.

“He’s a danger to the public. He isn’t going to change. He thinks what he thinks.”

Davidson damaged the cars of three people across a five-month period, from March 31 to July 28.

Hundreds in damage

In one incident, Davidson smashed the headlight of a passing car when he threw a plastic bag weighted with stones at it.

In another, he lobbed his own backpack at a car, which shattered its windscreen. It cost the owner £119.

In an incident that Sheriff Cowan described as “horrendously serious”, he threw a rock at a passing motorist at night while he was wearing black clothing and hiding his face with a covering.

It chipped the vehicle and left the owner with a £100 repair bill.

All of the incidents took place on the B9031 road between Sandhaven and Fraserburgh.

‘Horrendously serious’

Mrs Milligan said her client had recently been diagnosed with mental health difficulties.

“What Mr Davidson says in the report doesn’t really make sense,” she added.

“Mr Davidson has got some significant mental health problems.”

After hearing the facts of the case, Sheriff Cowan proceeded to tell Davidson to pay compensation equal to the damage caused to his victims in addition to fines totalling £1,560.

She said: “These are fairly old, but in my view they are horrendously serious. Particularly this last one, where he’s wearing a facemask in the dark at night.

“I take an extremely serious view of these matters.”