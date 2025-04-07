Man who threw rocks at passing cars branded a danger to the public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who threw rocks at passing cars branded a danger to the public

Scott Davidson donned a mask and hurled a bag filled with stones during a series of incidents on the B9031 Fraserburgh to Sandhaven road.

By Jamie Ross
Scott Davidson leaves Peterhead Sheriff Court following the hearing. Image: DC Thomson
A Sandhaven man who threw rocks and bags weighted with stones at passing motorists has been fined more than £1,000 after being branded a danger to the public.

Scott Davidson drew the condemnation of Sheriff Annella Cowan today when he appeared for sentencing at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

The 48-year-old had earlier admitted to lobbing the items at cars in a series of incidents he carried out between March and July 2023.

The court was told of one incident – described as “horrendously serious” – when he dressed in dark clothing and donned a mask before hurling a rock at a passing motorist.

‘He’s a danger to the public’

Sentence had been deferred on Davidson, of Clinton Drive, for social workers to draw up reports on his circumstances.

Beginning to explain this, his defence agent, Marianne Milligan, was cut short by Sheriff Cowan, who said she was already familiar with her client and was minded to impose financial penalties.

“I’ve met your client before,” she said.

“I’ve read all the reports. You can’t throw stones at cars.

“He’s a danger to the public. He isn’t going to change. He thinks what he thinks.”

Davidson damaged the cars of three people across a five-month period, from March 31 to July 28.

Hundreds in damage

In one incident, Davidson smashed the headlight of a passing car when he threw a plastic bag weighted with stones at it.

In another, he lobbed his own backpack at a car, which shattered its windscreen. It cost the owner £119.

In an incident that Sheriff Cowan described as “horrendously serious”, he threw a rock at a passing motorist at night while he was wearing black clothing and hiding his face with a covering.

It chipped the vehicle and left the owner with a £100 repair bill.

All of the incidents took place on the B9031 road between Sandhaven and Fraserburgh.

‘Horrendously serious’

Mrs Milligan said her client had recently been diagnosed with mental health difficulties.

“What Mr Davidson says in the report doesn’t really make sense,” she added.

“Mr Davidson has got some significant mental health problems.”

After hearing the facts of the case, Sheriff Cowan proceeded to tell Davidson to pay compensation equal to the damage caused to his victims in addition to fines totalling £1,560.

She said: “These are fairly old, but in my view they are horrendously serious. Particularly this last one, where he’s wearing a facemask in the dark at night.

“I take an extremely serious view of these matters.”

 