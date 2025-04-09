Man who sped away from police in Peterhead handed roads ban again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who sped away from police in Peterhead handed roads ban again

Edvin Korzov ignored police requests to stop when they approached him in the Blue Toon.

By Jamie Ross
Edvin Korsov at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A disqualified driver has been banned again after he sped away from police when they approached his vehicle in Peterhead.

Edvin Korzov was sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Vauxhall Mokka near the Harbour Lights bar in January last year when he came to the attention of officers.

But when he saw them nearing the car, he attempted to escape.

‘He is accepting full responsibility’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardo told Peterhead Sheriff Court that Korzov “started the engine and accelerated away” as soon as the officers made themselves known.

“The accused ignored the request to stop,” she added.

Ms Cardno also noted that Korzov, of Monument Close in Peterhead, was not the registered keeper of the vehicle at the time.

The 47-year-old last came to the attention of the courts in 2022 when he was banned from driving for more than a year.

On that occasion, Korzov’s vehicle was “barely fit to be driven” and had a host of issues, including faulty breaks and threadbare tyres. Despite this, he drove at 104mph on the A90 near Foveran.

Defence solicitor Marianne Milligan said Korzov had originally denied responsibility for being in charge of the car in his latest conviction before submitting a late guilty plea as the case progressed.

She said he had claimed a friend was in charge of the car and had given his details to officers when they were eventually collared.

“He read the charge,” Mrs Milligan added.

“He is accepting full responsibility.”

No discount offered

Sheriff Annella Cowan told Korzov he would not be given any discount in his punishment because of how long he waited to admit to the charges.

For failing to comply with police instructions, she handed him a £400 fine.

For driving with a disqualified licence, Sheriff Cowan ordered Korzov to pay £500 and handed him a fresh driving ban of 15 months.

“There will be fines in each of these charges with no reduction because you left the plea to the very last minute,” she said.

“Do not in any circumstance drive a motor vehicle.”

 