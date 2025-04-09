Man who sped away from police in Peterhead handed roads ban again

A disqualified driver has been banned again after he sped away from police when they approached his vehicle in Peterhead.

Edvin Korzov was sitting in the driver’s seat of a black Vauxhall Mokka near the Harbour Lights bar in January last year when he came to the attention of officers.

But when he saw them nearing the car, he attempted to escape.

‘He is accepting full responsibility’

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardo told Peterhead Sheriff Court that Korzov “started the engine and accelerated away” as soon as the officers made themselves known.

“The accused ignored the request to stop,” she added.

Ms Cardno also noted that Korzov, of Monument Close in Peterhead, was not the registered keeper of the vehicle at the time.

The 47-year-old last came to the attention of the courts in 2022 when he was banned from driving for more than a year.

On that occasion, Korzov’s vehicle was “barely fit to be driven” and had a host of issues, including faulty breaks and threadbare tyres. Despite this, he drove at 104mph on the A90 near Foveran.

Defence solicitor Marianne Milligan said Korzov had originally denied responsibility for being in charge of the car in his latest conviction before submitting a late guilty plea as the case progressed.

She said he had claimed a friend was in charge of the car and had given his details to officers when they were eventually collared.

“He read the charge,” Mrs Milligan added.

“He is accepting full responsibility.”

No discount offered

Sheriff Annella Cowan told Korzov he would not be given any discount in his punishment because of how long he waited to admit to the charges.

For failing to comply with police instructions, she handed him a £400 fine.

For driving with a disqualified licence, Sheriff Cowan ordered Korzov to pay £500 and handed him a fresh driving ban of 15 months.

“There will be fines in each of these charges with no reduction because you left the plea to the very last minute,” she said.

“Do not in any circumstance drive a motor vehicle.”