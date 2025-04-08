Former top boxer fined after threats to woman in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Former top boxer fined after threats to woman in Stonehaven

Commonwealth bronze medal-winner John Docherty, 27, appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By David McPhee
John Docherty
John Docherty was taken into custody following the incident in Stonehaven.

A former top international boxer has been fined after he made a series of threats to a woman in Stonehaven.

Commonwealth bronze medal-winner John Docherty appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted making threatening remarks to the woman on Thursday afternoon last week.

Docherty, 27, was driving through Stonehaven when a woman shouted something at him.

He then replied, calling the woman a “rat” and threatening to smash up her phone.

His solicitor, Natasha Martin, told the court her client knew that he had verbally lashed out and shouldn’t have retaliated in this way.

Docherty – who won bronze for Scotland in the 2018 Gold Coast games – trained at Aberdeen’s Byron Boxing Club prior to the event.

It was reported Docherty narrowly kept his driving licence when he was caught doing 105mph in a car while uninsured last year. 

John Docherty
Boxing star John Docherty previously appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that a previous disagreement had occurred between Docherty and the complainer, who know each other.

At around 3.40pm on April 3 this year, the woman was in a front garden with a friend on Burns Terrace, Stonehaven, when Docherty drove onto the street.

“There were numerous children around when the accused arrived,” she said.

The woman then shouted something to Docherty, to which he responded: “You f****** rat, I will smash your mobile phone.”

Ms Mann said the woman then went into the house but could still hear Docherty shouting at her.

She then warned him that the police had been contacted.

Upon being cautioned and charged, Docherty replied: “I never done this.”

In the dock, Docherty pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

John Docherty during the public workout at The Winter Garden, Sheffield in 2020. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Docherty was responding to shouts from woman, solicitor says

Defence solicitor Natasha Martin told the court that Docherty now accepted that he could have behaved differently.

“This was in a moment when he was being shouted at by the complainer,” Ms Martin said, adding that her client pleaded guilty to the offence at the earliest opportunity.

“Mr Docherty is in full-time employment, and he is in a position to pay any fine that the court deems appropriate.”

Sheriff Gareth Jones told Docherty that he was persuaded that a fine was the most appropriate way to deal with this offence.

The sheriff fined Docherty, of Lochside Crescent, Montrose, a total of £185.

