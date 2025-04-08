Man jailed for deliberately setting fire which destroyed Aberdeen flat

A man has been jailed after he deliberately set fire to a sofa and mattress in his Aberdeen flat because he was “cold, hungry and angry”.

Sadiq Azad appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting to setting the fire at his Palmerston Road address on January 6.

The 25-year-old had phoned emergency services himself just before 6pm but stated “I’m joking” before hanging up.

However, the court was told a neighbour could see smoke coming from Azad’s second-floor flat, so fire crews were quickly dispatched.

Depute fiscal Andrew McMann said the fire was brought under control within an hour and there were no casualties.

Azad was not found at the address, but CCTV footage showed him leaving the property just before 6pm and police later traced him on Union Street.

Cause was deliberate

Mr McMann said: “An investigation identified there to have been one seat of fire, from the sofa within the living room, and a further separate seat of fire, from a mattress within the bedroom.

“There were no hazards or other flammable objects identified, and, as such, it was assessed that the fire was set wilfully.

“The fire completely destroyed all remnants of furniture left within the flat.

“The sofa was burned so badly that the frame supporting the fabric had been completely exposed, whilst the mattress showed signs of extensive damage across its entirety.

“The flat had been encompassed by smoke, and it was assessed that it would be completely unliveable for a number of months.

Thousands of pounds to repair

“The true repair figure is not known, however, it is suspected that the damage caused will cost several thousand pounds to repair.”

Azad pled guilty to one charge of wilful fire-raising.

He listened to proceedings through his interpreter as his defence agent Jenny Logan explained his traumatic upbringing in Iraq.

“He lost both his parents,” Ms Logan told the court. “He came to Scotland and was living in Glasgow but then moved to Aberdeen.

“He had no access to funds, and his mental health was suffering.

“He had a feeling of not being in control of his life.

“His reasoning was that he was cold, hungry and angry and wasn’t sure what to do with his feelings.

“This was his outlet; he accepts he could have harmed others.”

Ms Logan said Azad’s immigration application had been refused and he did not have a right to remain in the UK.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said there was no other option but to send Azad to prison and sentenced him to 10 months, back-dated to when he was placed on remand on January 7, 2025.