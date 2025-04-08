Man jailed for deliberately setting fire which destroyed Aberdeen flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed for deliberately setting fire which destroyed Aberdeen flat

Sadiq Azad, 25, claimed he was cold, hungry and angry and wasn’t sure what to do with his feelings.

By Joanne Warnock
Emergency services at Palmerston Road
A man has been jailed after he deliberately set fire to a sofa and mattress in his Aberdeen flat because he was “cold, hungry and angry”.

Sadiq Azad appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting to setting the fire at his Palmerston Road address on January 6.

The 25-year-old had phoned emergency services himself just before 6pm but stated “I’m joking” before hanging up.

However, the court was told a neighbour could see smoke coming from Azad’s second-floor flat, so fire crews were quickly dispatched.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire earlier this year. Image: DC Thomson

Depute fiscal Andrew McMann said the fire was brought under control within an hour and there were no casualties.

Azad was not found at the address, but CCTV footage showed him leaving the property just before 6pm and police later traced him on Union Street.

Cause was deliberate

Mr McMann said: “An investigation identified there to have been one seat of fire, from the sofa within the living room, and a further separate seat of fire, from a mattress within the bedroom.

“There were no hazards or other flammable objects identified, and, as such, it was assessed that the fire was set wilfully.

“The fire completely destroyed all remnants of furniture left within the flat.

“The sofa was burned so badly that the frame supporting the fabric had been completely exposed, whilst the mattress showed signs of extensive damage across its entirety.

“The flat had been encompassed by smoke, and it was assessed that it would be completely unliveable for a number of months.

Thousands of pounds to repair

“The true repair figure is not known, however, it is suspected that the damage caused will cost several thousand pounds to repair.”

Azad pled guilty to one charge of wilful fire-raising.

He listened to proceedings through his interpreter as his defence agent Jenny Logan explained his traumatic upbringing in Iraq.

“He lost both his parents,” Ms Logan told the court. “He came to Scotland and was living in Glasgow but then moved to Aberdeen.

“He had no access to funds, and his mental health was suffering.

“He had a feeling of not being in control of his life.

“His reasoning was that he was cold, hungry and angry and wasn’t sure what to do with his feelings.

“This was his outlet; he accepts he could have harmed others.”

Ms Logan said Azad’s immigration application had been refused and he did not have a right to remain in the UK.

Sheriff Ian Wallace said there was no other option but to send Azad to prison and sentenced him to 10 months, back-dated to when he was placed on remand on January 7, 2025.