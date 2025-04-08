St Cyrus child sex abuser locked up for four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Cyrus child sex abuser locked up for four years

Alan Moir was caught with thousands indecent images - including some of his young victims.

By James Mulholland
St Cyrus sex abuser Alan Moir. Image: Facebook

A paedophile who was caught after cybercrime investigators discovered he was using his home wifi to share sickening content online has been jailed.

Alan Moir, 43, was given a four-year term by judge Lady Haldane following a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh today.

Lady Haldane had earlier heard how Moir was brought to justice after the police received intelligence from staff at National Online Child Abuse Prevention (NOCAP) organisation.

The court had heard how NOCAP had discovered that an IP address had been sharing child abuse content.

Investigators discovered the IP address was linked to Moir’s home in St Cyrus.

The court heard that investigators found that the explicit content was being shared from an app called Dropbox registered to the email address of Moir.

This information led to the police obtaining a search warrant for Moir’s home.

Officers seized a mobile phone from Moir following a raid at his home on November 25 2023.

They also found a second handset which was found in the top drawer of a cabinet in the main bedroom of his property.

Thousands of indecent images

Upon examining the devices, officers found images of Moir sexually assaulting a young child.

Prosecutor William Frain-Bell KC told judge Lady Haldane that a total of 1,663 inaccessible still images of abuse were found on the handsets.

Speaking about the nature of the abuse, Mr Frain-Bell said the first set of images showed the child lying on a bed and several of these photographs had sexual comments written on them.

“Also discovered in the photo album cache were 1,109 files containing other indecent images of children,” he said.

“These images featured girls aged between one and 13-years-old engaging in sadistic sexual activity, penetrative sexual activity with adults, non-penetrative sexual activity with adults and sexualised posing.”

The story emerged after Moir pleaded guilty earlier this year to a charge of sexually assaulting a young child by penetration on two occasions between January 1 2018 and August 12 2019. He also admitted a charge of permitting to take or make indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between May 1 2018 and November 15 2023.

Abuser’s silence

Mr Frain-Bell told Lady Haldane that police arrested Moir and took him into custody following the raid at the home.

He added: “The accused was interviewed. He gave a no comment interview.”

During the police probe, officers found that Moir had taken indecent photos of another child, who was thought to be aged between 15 to 17 at the time.

Mr Frain-Bell said there were over 80 indecent images taken of Moir’s first victim and over 150 indecent “pseudo-photographs” of his second victim.

The advocate depute added: “There were over 1,400 indecent images of other young girls aged between one and 13 years of age.”

The court heard that Moir was a first offender who had worked in the oil and gas industry prior to his arrest.

Sentence had been deferred at the end of this hearing which took place last month. Lady Haldane deferred sentence for the court to obtain reports.

On Tuesday the case called again for sentencing.

Significant harm caused to young child

Defence advocate Gillan Ross KC said that Moir was employed in the oil industry but has lost his job.

She said: “He is motivated to try and secure some form of employment upon his release from custody.

“He recognises that he may still have issues and that is something that he will address in custody. He will be accepting any offer of help given to him.”

Passing sentence, Lady Haldane told Moir that he needed to go to prison for his crimes.

She added: “You have pleaded guilty to two very serious offences – the first involving the sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration of a young child and the second of taking and making images of pseudo images of young children.”

The judge said it was clear that “significant harm” had been caused to the child victim.

Moir was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.