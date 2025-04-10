Swerving drug-driver from Maud gets roads ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Swerving drug-driver from Maud gets roads ban

Keith Simpson, representing himself at court, admitted to driving while under the influence and to possessing cannabis.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Maud man who was spotted swerving on the roads while high on a controlled drug has been banned from driving for two years.

Keith Simpson represented himself at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday after lodging guilty pleas to offences, including driving under the influence and driving a car with erroneous driver details.

The 55-year-old told the court he was not seeking any legal representation despite being warned of the seriousness of the charges.

Cannabis found in his car

Another motorist raised the alarm about Simpson’s manner of driving on the afternoon of October 2 last year.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardo told the court the witness saw his car “swerving on the carriageway” before police conducted a search of the area – the A952 and A90 near Upper Ridinghill – and flagged Simpson down.

Roadside drug tests would return a positive for delta-9 – a compound found in cannabis – and a search of his vehicle uncovered a small amount of cannabis.

Ms Cardno indicated to Sheriff Annella Cowan that the Crown was not seeking forfeiture of the vehicle because it has since been sold.

“He’s indicating he sold the car, my lady,” she said as Simpson tried to explain himself from the dock.

The road at Upper Ridinghill, near Crimond. Image: Google Street View

‘Notoriously bad road’

Sheriff Cowan told Simpson, of Birch Grove, Maud, he would have the chance to explain himself during the hearing, but warned him he was in a dangerous situation.

“That road is a notoriously bad road,” she said.

“You understand how you are in a seriously precarious position?”

Simpson, who said he was a welder in the oil and gas industry, acknowledged that he was.

Attempting to give an account of the events, he said he had taken the drug after finishing work and was on his way home when he was collared.

Asked if the decision would cost him his job because he could no longer drive, he said it would not.

“I’ll just have to work it out,” he said. “It’s my own doing.”

Sheriff Cowan fined him £250 for having the wrong details, £200 for cannabis possession, and £700 for driving while under the influence.

In addition to the fines, he was also banned from driving for two years.