Teen attacked 15-year-old boy with machete during Elgin brawl

A 15-year-old Elgin boy was attacked with a machete-style blade after he punched a 17-year-old in the face.

Both youths, who cannot be named for legal reasons, ended up in the fight on the town’s High Street, and the youngster was struck twice on the body and arm with what he told police was “a machete.”

At Inverness Sheriff Court today, the older of the pair appeared before Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald and admitted assault to severe injury, but under provocation due to him being the first victim in the violent encounter.

The incident took place at around 6.15pm on November 16 last year.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that the other teen suffered lacerations to his chest and bicep, which required stitches.

Animosity between teens

“The incident was captured on CCTV and the accused was seen to conceal the blade in his clothes before walking away.

“The two are known to each other and there was previous animosity between them.

“When he was arrested and interviewed by police he told them: ‘I didn’t mean to. I am sorry,'” the prosecutor added.

Sheriff Macdonald deferred sentence until June 3 for the preparation of a social background report on the first offender, which is longer than usual as he no longer lives in Scotland.

The sheriff told him: “This is a very serious matter.”

The teenager’s bail was continued.