Inverness mum stabbed man in revenge for trashing her home

An Inverness mother-of-four got revenge on a man she believed had trashed her house by barging into his home and stabbing him while he was half-asleep.

Clare Potts straddled her victim, Ross Grant, and stabbed him on the thighs before making off with his phone and £320 in cash.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Potts was in the grip of addiction at the time and took her offending “to a whole new level”.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said Potts, of Lochalsh Road, Inverness, took a taxi to her victim’s property in Lawers Way on the night of August 3 2023 and went inside without paying the driver.

Victim shouted for help

The court was told she barged in and stabbed him on the thighs while sitting on top of him.

The taxi driver heard the disturbance inside and went to investigate as Mr Grant emerged in his boxer shorts with his legs bleeding.

Ms Love added: “Ross Grant was shouting for help and he [the taxi driver] did not see the accused leave. He contacted the police. She was arrested later and appeared to be under the influence of substances, Police were unable to charge her immediately.”

The court also heard that Grant is currently serving a High Court jail sentence for driving over a man in Inverness with his van and endangering his life.

His wounds required stitching.

‘This could have been much worse’

Potts, also known as Jamie Leigh Jones, admitted fraud, theft and assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Her solicitor advocate, Clare Russell, said that her client went to see Grant because he had trashed her house the night before to try to get her into trouble.

“She describes herself as disgusted by her behaviour,” Ms Russell said.

“It is spectacularly out of character. Addiction issues underpin her offending and she was under the influence at the time.

“The background is abusive behaviour towards her by Grant.”

Jailing Potts for 18 months backdated to February 28, the date of her remand, Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald told her: “You took your offending to a whole new level.

“Prison should take you away from your drug and alcohol issues. This is your chance to stay sober for a while.

“This could have been much worse, and you are fortunate it isn’t.”