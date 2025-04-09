Forres pensioner banned after crash left woman wheelchair-bound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Forres pensioner banned after crash left woman wheelchair-bound

Gordon Thomson, 80, broke down in tears after learning of the devastating consequences caused by his "momentary loss of concentration".

By David Love
A96 closed at Auldearn
A Forres pensioner whose “momentary loss of concentration” left a woman wheelchair-bound has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Gordon Thomson, a retired RAF firefighter, rear-ended a car near the junction of the B9101 with the A96 at Auldearn pushing it into the opposite carriageway and into the path of another vehicle.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the 80-year-old is still at a loss to explain why he didn’t notice that the Toyota Yaris had slowed in front of his BMW.

The Yaris hit a Hilux towing a trailer, which detached and hit Thomson’s car.

Thomson previously appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood previously told the court the rear-seat passenger of the Yaris suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened on December 15 2023.

“She suffered multiple fractures to her ribs, spine, sternum and a perforated bowel,” Ms Hood said.

“She now requires a wheelchair and is unlikely to walk again. She has a full-time carer, struggles to write and to talk due to an injury to her left lung.”

Two other people also suffered fractures as a result of the collision.

Ms Hood said that the pensioner broke down in tears when he heard the consequences of the crash.

Pensioner ‘deeply regretful’

Thomson’s defence counsel, Cat MacQueen, said her client was intending to surrender his driving licence, which was clean after a 63-year career driving tractors, fire appliances and cars.

She said there was no suggestion of excessive speed and all Thomson could remember before the collision was “two bumps”.

“He did not see any brake lights or indicators on the Yaris,” Ms MacQueen said.

She added that an expert assessment concluded that he hit the Yaris.

“It remains unclear what the red Yaris was doing,” she said. “He must accept he had a momentary loss of concentration and he is deeply regretful.”

As well as the fine and 18-month ban, Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald also ordered that Thomson, of Thornhill Road, Forres, must resit the extended driving test of competency.

She told him: “It is alarming to me that you were not aware of what was happening and you are still not aware of what happened.

“What is clear is you did not react to the traffic in front of you and caused significant injury to others.”

 