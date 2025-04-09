Forres pensioner banned after crash left woman wheelchair-bound

A Forres pensioner whose “momentary loss of concentration” left a woman wheelchair-bound has been banned from driving for 18 months.

Gordon Thomson, a retired RAF firefighter, rear-ended a car near the junction of the B9101 with the A96 at Auldearn pushing it into the opposite carriageway and into the path of another vehicle.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the 80-year-old is still at a loss to explain why he didn’t notice that the Toyota Yaris had slowed in front of his BMW.

The Yaris hit a Hilux towing a trailer, which detached and hit Thomson’s car.

Thomson previously appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted causing serious injury by careless driving.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood previously told the court the rear-seat passenger of the Yaris suffered serious injuries in the crash, which happened on December 15 2023.

“She suffered multiple fractures to her ribs, spine, sternum and a perforated bowel,” Ms Hood said.

“She now requires a wheelchair and is unlikely to walk again. She has a full-time carer, struggles to write and to talk due to an injury to her left lung.”

Two other people also suffered fractures as a result of the collision.

Ms Hood said that the pensioner broke down in tears when he heard the consequences of the crash.

Pensioner ‘deeply regretful’

Thomson’s defence counsel, Cat MacQueen, said her client was intending to surrender his driving licence, which was clean after a 63-year career driving tractors, fire appliances and cars.

She said there was no suggestion of excessive speed and all Thomson could remember before the collision was “two bumps”.

“He did not see any brake lights or indicators on the Yaris,” Ms MacQueen said.

She added that an expert assessment concluded that he hit the Yaris.

“It remains unclear what the red Yaris was doing,” she said. “He must accept he had a momentary loss of concentration and he is deeply regretful.”

As well as the fine and 18-month ban, Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald also ordered that Thomson, of Thornhill Road, Forres, must resit the extended driving test of competency.

She told him: “It is alarming to me that you were not aware of what was happening and you are still not aware of what happened.

“What is clear is you did not react to the traffic in front of you and caused significant injury to others.”