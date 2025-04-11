Dornoch soldier handed marching orders from the roads after drink driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dornoch soldier handed marching orders from the roads after drink driving

Jake McLaughlin admitted to police earlier this year that he had driven his car after consuming alcohol.

By Jamie Ross
Jake McLaughlin appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Thursday. Image: Facebook
A soldier from Dornoch has been handed his marching orders from driving after admitting to getting behind the wheel of his car while drunk.

Jake McLaughlin, a serving officer, had been driving on Elgin’s West Road at about 11.35pm on February 28 this year when he was spotted by police pulling into a petrol station.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told Elgin Sheriff Court  this week that McLaughlin, 21, admitted he had been drinking as soon as the constables questioned him.

“He said he had consumed alcohol a couple of hours prior,” he said.

Conviction will not end military career

McLaughlin’s defence agent, Robert Cruickshank, said he had never been in trouble before and that his superior officers endorsed his “good conduct”.

He added that McLaughlin, who has served in the armed forces for four years, would not be dismissed from the armed forces as a result of his conviction.

“He appears before you as a first offender,” Mr Cruickshank explained.

“He acknowledges he made a mistake, he should not have done it.

“To his credit, he was compliant with police. This is out of character, having not been in trouble before.

“I have been told his ongoing career is not in jeopardy because of this.”

The soldier had returned a reading of 81mg per 100ml of breath – more than three times the legal limit – when tested on the night he was arrested.

Overseeing the case, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov told McLaughlin that he would be banned from the roads for 12 months, but could reduce the length of that by a quarter if he successfully completed a drink-driving rehabilitation programme.

She also fined him £1,350.