Crime & Courts

Teen denies paint and rock attack on Aberdeen mosque

Jayden Wallace, 18, has been charged under hate crime legislation following last month's incident.

By Joanne Warnock
The aftermath of the incident at the Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre. Image: AMIC
An Aberdeen teen has denied attacking a mosque by throwing a rock through its window last month.

Jayden Wallace, who was aged 17 when he was arrested for the vandalism at the Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre (AMIC), has since turned 18 so can now be legally named.

Wallace appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today accused of hurling the rock and also throwing white paint over the Spital building some time between March 15 and 16.

He pled not guilty to the crime and a trial date was fixed for later this year.

The charge states the teenager “wilfully or recklessly” caused damage to the property by repeatedly throwing white paint at a door and throwing a rock at a window.

Hate Crime legislation

The charges falls under the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021.

Wallace is further charged with carrying out the alleged attack while he should have been on a 7pm to 7am curfew within his home address in Waulkmill Crescent.

The teen was released on bail but under the conditions that he does not approach the religious building.

Volunteers helped clean up the paint. Image: AMIC

After the incident, the mosque thanked residents for helping to clean up the damage.

Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre (AMIC) said: “Following these attacks on the mosque, kind neighbours and worshippers united to help clean up the mess, whilst others sent messages of support.

“We are very grateful to our neighbours and well-wishers in these difficult times.”

