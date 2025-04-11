Repeat Aberdeen drink-driver admits offence ‘yet again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Repeat Aberdeen drink-driver admits offence ‘yet again’

Sheriff Gareth Jones said three-time drink-driver Richard McAllister was “lucky not to be going to prison”.

By Joanne Warnock
Richard McAllister appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen man caught drink-driving for a third time has been spared jail.

Richard McAllister, 57, admitted driving his white Peugeot 2008 whilst almost five times over the limit on King Street earlier this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that McAllister has two previous convictions for drink-driving dating back to 2016 and 2019.

The court was told that a concerned member of the public contacted police on February 13 at around 11.50am to report a driver who seemed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Smell of booze coming from driver

Fiscal depute Emma Evans said police stopped McAllister’s car on King Street and found he was the driver of the vehicle.

She added: “The officers noted there was a smell of alcohol emanating from [McAllister] and he appeared under the influence.

“They carried out a positive roadside breath test and [McAllister] confirmed he had not drunk any alcohol in the last twenty minutes – but had drunk the evening prior.”

McAllister was then taken to Kittybrewster Custody Suite where a further test showed he had 93mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath (the limit being 22mcg) and was almost five times the legal limit.

Ms Evans confirmed McAllister had since sold his car, so would not be applying for its forfeiture.

Previous convictions

McAllister’s defence solicitor Jenny Logan referenced her client’s two previous drink-driving convictions but noted that he had not been convicted of driving while disqualified.

“He accepts this was not an appropriate decision to be driving that morning,” she said.

Sheriff Gareth Jones said McAllister was “lucky not to be going to prison”, adding: “You have pled guilty yet again to the offence of driving over the limit and have two analogous convictions where you were disqualified for firstly two years, and again for 14 months.

At risk of going to jail

“This will be the third conviction – you are at risk of being sent to prison today.

“Bearing in mind your report and the difficulties with your mental health – for which you are being treated – I will impose a lengthy ban as a result of the high reading.”

As a direct alternative to custody, McAllister was disqualified from driving for six years and also placed under supervision for 18 months.

A Restriction of Liberty Order was also imposed, meaning McAllister cannot leave his School Drive address between the hours of 7pm and 7am daily for eight months.

Sheriff Jones said McAllister did not qualify for the Drink Driving Rehabilitation Scheme and he would need to sit an extended driving test to get his licence returned.

