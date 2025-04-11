Aberdeen man sexually abused young girl so often it became ‘normal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man sexually abused young girl so often it became ‘normal’

Keith Grant preyed on the girl at addresses in the north-east when she was as young as seven.

By Jamie Ross
Keith Grant is taken away from Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Aberdeen man who “normalised” the sexual abuse of a young girl in addresses across Buchan has been found guilty following a four-day trial.

Keith Grant, who was standing trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court, started his campaign of sickening attacks when the youngster was just seven years old.

The 44-year-old preyed on her between 2014 and 2017.

A second charge against Grant of sexually assaulting another pre-teen girl was found to be not proven.

‘It happened enough for me to think it was normal’

The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, gave her evidence against Grant, who the jury had been told was from the Aberdeen area, by video link.

She told the jury Grant’s abuse happened with such frequency that it became “normal”.

As she fought tears, she said: “I would just hear the door open. And then I would know. He never, ever said a word.”

As the years went on, Grant would start taking her into a garage where the attacks would continue.

Asked by fiscal depute Jennifer Pritchard if she could tell the jury how many times in total she was attacked, the girl said: “I can’t give you an exact number, but I know it happened enough for me to think it was normal.

“I didn’t know it was something I had to tell [my mum]. I was really young, and also very scared.”

She would eventually raise the alarm on Grant when she confided to a school friend, who urged her to tell a teacher in 2018.

Victim still living with the effects

In her evidence, the girl went on to say she was still struggling with the effects of Grant’s abuse.

Asked how she felt about what happened, she replied: “Angry at myself.”

“I spent so long trying to forget all of this,” she added.

“I can’t sleep sometimes, I get nightmares.”

Grant, who appeared on remand from HMP Grampian, had denied the attacks ever happened.

He replied “no” to all suggestions that he committed his crimes when asked by his defence solicitor, Eilish Lindsay.

He described the allegations as “sickening” and “wrong”.

He was the only defence witness in the case.

Guilty by majority

On Thursday morning, the jury at Peterhead went out to reach their decision.

They had been urged to convict by Ms Pritchard the previous day.

“His evidence was unreliable, uncredible, and should not cause you any doubts,” she said.

It would take the jury less than two hours to return their verdict of guilty by majority.

Upon that verdict, Sheriff Phillip Mann made Grant subject to the sexual offences notification requirements and held him in remand for the preparation of background reports.

He will return to court next month to be sentenced.