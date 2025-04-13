Peterhead barber brandished butterknives at men outside Wetherspoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead barber brandished butterknives at men outside Wetherspoon

Haydar Yaman claimed it was a "one man on 50" situation when he asked bar staff where they kept the steak knives.

By Jamie Ross
The Cross Keys in Peterhead. Image: Google Street View
The Cross Keys in Peterhead. Image: Google Street View

A Peterhead barber who spread fear and alarm at Wetherspoons has been fined for squaring up to a group of men with butterknives.

Haydar Yaman asked staff at the Cross Keys pub in Peterhead where they kept their steak knives before running outside wielding a pair of butterknives and challenging three men to a fight.

At the town’s sheriff court on Friday, he apologised for his actions.

‘I’m away to stab these guys’

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald said Yaman, originally from London, had burst into the bar at about 8.40pm on July 5 last year and made for the utensils tray.

“He’s described as being in a frantic manner,” she added.

“He then asked the bar staff something along the lines of ‘where are the steak knives?’

“The accused was then heard to say ‘I’m away to stab these guys’.”

When pushed by staff on what he was doing, he told them: “There’s one man on 50.”

The 23-year-old would go on to run back outside with his cutlery.

Yaman was eventually convinced to drop the blades by a member of staff and ran away again before police could arrive.

Ms MacDonald said: “It was, as my lord can imagine, a state of confusion.

“The police could not exactly establish why the accused acted in this way.”

Barber was in a bit of a panic

Marianne Milligan, defending Yaman, said her client had been out drinking earlier in the evening with his cousin before encountering the three men.

She said the hairdresser exchanged words with the men outside a shop and then ran away to the Wetherspoon bar when things turned sour.

“He’s in a bit of a panic,” she said.

“My client actually advises one of the guys actually removed his shirt and is squaring up to him.

“He is embarrassed. He would apologise to all concerned.”

Sheriff Phillip Mann said the “intention” was there for Yaman to brandish a blade of some kind during the incident.

In addition to the fine, which he will pay at £20 per week, Yaman must complete 75 hours of unpaid work within the community.

 