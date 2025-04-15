Drunk Forres woman who drove to Tesco for more alcohol handed roads ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drunk Forres woman who drove to Tesco for more alcohol handed roads ban

Carol Bell was seen by a witness shopping for alcohol before getting back into her car and driving very slowly to a caravan park.

By Jamie Ross
Elgin Sheriff Court sign
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court.

A 62-year-old woman who travelled to a Forres supermarket more than five times over the legal alcohol limit has been banned from driving.

Carol Bell was spotted by a member of the public buying alcohol from Tesco and then driving too slow for the roads in the evening of January 27 this year and raised the alarm.

At Elgin Sheriff Court, Bell appeared to discover her fate.

Concern over her driving

The court heard that when police attended Bell’s property following her supermarket trip they found alcohol on a table and the engine of her car, an orange Citroen C3, still warm.

“[The witness] noticed the accused’s vehicle driving very slow,” fiscal depute Shay Treanor said.

“She went into the shop where she saw the accused buying alcohol. As she was following the accused’s vehicle she became concerned with the manner of driving.”

When tested, constables recorded a reading on Bell of 112mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is just 22mg.

Tesco in Forres. Image: Google Street View

‘We’re not going to see her again’

Bell’s defence agent, Robert Cruickshank, said she was “ashamed” by her actions.

He said: “It is out of character.

“The court will be concerned with the reading. I have the impression she is thoroughly ashamed.

“She will do what is necessary. If she needs help, she will take that help.

“The impression I have from my client is we’re not going to see her again.”

Sentencing her, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov ordered Bell to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next nine months.

She also banned Bell from the roads for 16 months, saying she could reduce that period by a quarter with the completion of a drink-drivers rehabilitation scheme.