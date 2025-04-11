Prolific Aberdeen drug dealer back behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prolific Aberdeen drug dealer back behind bars

Colin Gillies has been jailed several times and lost his leg to drug abuse, the High Court in Edinburgh was told.

By Dave Finlay
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
A repeat heroin trafficker who lost a leg because of drug abuse was jailed for six and a half years today after he was caught with £3,000 of the Class A narcotic.

A judge told Colin Gillies at the High Court in Edinburgh: “If anyone should know why diamorphine (heroin) is a controlled drug it is you.”

Lord Matthews said Gillies has “an appalling record” and told him: “You were involved yet again in the supply of diamorphine.”

Gillies, 60, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin on July 30 last year at his then-home at Pirie’s Court, in Aberdeen.

He was previously jailed at the High Court in 1995 for four and a years for trafficking in heroin, in 2003 for eight years for the same offence and in 2010 for eight years for being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Police raid on flat

Advocate depute Brian Gill KC said that police received intelligence that Gillies was again involved in the sale or supply of heroin in the summer of last year.

Officers armed with a warrant went to his flat at 7.30 am on July 30 and forced entry. One officer tried to go into the living room but found a large dog was standing behind the door preventing him opening it.

He saw through a gap in the doorway that Gillies and another person were in the room and told them that the flat was going to be searched and to bring the animal under control.

After police got into the room Gillies and the other person were detained and searched but nothing was found on them.

But they recovered a bag of heroin from the floor, a set of scales and a mobile phone from a coffee table. Police also found £645 in cash in a bedroom.

More than 60 grams of heroin were in the bag, which was enough to produce 307 “tenner” bags for street sale.

Lost leg due to drug abuse

DNA from Gillies was found on the mobile phone which contained texts from prospective buyers asking about the availability and price for drugs as well as arrangements for a deal to take place.

Defence counsel Louis Bendle said Gillies was formerly employed as a steel erector and worked offshore but underwent surgery in December 2023 to partially amputate his left leg following drug use.

He said: “He is the recipient of disability benefit due to this leg amputation.”

Lord Matthews told Gillies that if he was convicted of his latest drugs offence after a trial he would have been jailed for nine years.