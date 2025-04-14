Fraserburgh pensioner sold drugs as way to help struggling son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh pensioner sold drugs as way to help struggling son

Alexander Strachan, 70, had diamorphine in his home and £6,000 in a safe when police swooped.

By Jamie Ross
Alexander Strachan at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fraserburgh pensioner who turned to drug dealing as a way of helping his struggling son has been warned he could have faced prison.

Alexander Strachan, 70, came to the attention of police in Fraserburgh on January 7 this year when they spotted him in a car at about 2.30am.

On that occasion, he had more than £1,000 stashed in his jacket pocket, which prompted officers to raid his Mid Street home.

He appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court today and was told he would now not be allowed to leave his house between 7pm and 7am.

More cash in his home

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court the constables’ earlier interaction with Strachan had prompted them to seek warrants to search his home.

“They recovered a tub containing a brown substance,” she said.

In addition, £200 was found in his jacket pocket, £6,000 was being stored in an upstairs safe, and another tub containing the same brown substance – later analysed to be diamorphine – was taken from a hall cupboard.

In total, the drugs had a street value of £800.

Strachan’s defence agent, Sam Milligan, said the case posed an “interesting” question about how a pensioner with a “relatively minor” record would turn to dealing drugs.

‘Pressure was being placed’

The answer was because Strachan’s son was himself in trouble, the lawyer told the court.

Mr Milligan said: “This man has, in a misguided sense, attempted to assist his son with a chronic and significant problem.

“Pressure was being placed upon Mr Strachan’s son.

“It would appear to me a restriction of liberty order would be the most appropriate way to deal with things.”

Ahead of being sentenced to a period of curfew, Sheriff Robert McDonald warned Strachan that he could have expected to be sent to prison due to the nature of the offence.

“While being able to understand why you embarked on this, it is very foolish on your part,” he said.

“Any penalty I impose has to be as an alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Strachan, who only spoke to confirm his name during the case, will now be electronically tagged to monitor his movements for the next eight months.