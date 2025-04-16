Crimond drug dealer caught by police after man died of overdose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Crimond drug dealer caught by police after man died of overdose

Angela Mackintosh was not responsible for the man's death but admitted giving him methadone the day before he died.

By Jamie Ross
Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Crimond woman who gave methadone to a friend was charged with drug dealing when the man died after taking it, a court has heard.

Angela Mackintosh sourced 400ml of methadone for the pal but then called an ambulance when the man died overnight.

She appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to hear her fate after earlier admitting to being concerned in the supply of the drug.

Mackintosh’s solicitor stressed that his client is not being held responsible for causing the drug user’s death.

Drug user did not wake up

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams gave a brief narrative of the events leading up to Mackintosh, 45, being charged.

She said Mackintosh had been asked to source methadone by a friend’s partner, but she was then unable to rouse them the following day.

Mackintosh was present when paramedics arrived and when she told them she had supplied the deceased with methadone they contacted police.

“The accused voluntarily stated she had sourced 400ml of methadone,” Ms Williams said.

Trying to help a friend

Defence solicitor Iain Jane explained to Sheriff Robert McDonald that his client had been trying to help a friend by sourcing the drug.

The user had spent a period in custody prior to their death without access to their prescription services, he said.

“She was trying to help out a friend,” he said.

“Ms Mackintosh accepts the plea of guilty. It is quite clearly a classic example of what would be called ‘concerned in the supply’.”

Mr Jane also stressed that his client was not responsible for the person’s death, noting that the cause of death was “mixed-drug intoxication”.

“That’s never what she’s been accused of,” he added.

Sentencing her, Sheriff McDonald said he was satisfied there was a “sensible alternative” to a period of custody for Mackintosh.

“Being concerned in the supply of drugs is always a serious matter,” he said, before handing her an unpaid work order.

Within the next year, Mackintosh, of Logie Road, must now complete 96 hours of work within the community.