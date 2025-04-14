Teenager on attempted murder charge after Inverness pub disturbance

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged glass attack in an Inverness nightspot.

Finlay Laird appeared in private in the city’s sheriff court this afternoon following the incident in Johnny Foxes in the early hours of Sunday April 13.

Laird made no plea to a charge that he attempted to murder Daniel Mackay, 20, by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a glass, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Police and an ambulance crew were called to the Bank Street venue shortly after 12.40am yesterday and Mr Mackay was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

Laird was represented by solicitor John MacColl, who successfully argued for bail for his client.

He was committed for further examination by Sheriff Gary Aitken.