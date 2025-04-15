Paedophile jailed for using secret phone to contact 13-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile jailed for using secret phone to contact 13-year-old

Darren Whyte, 35, breached his Sex Harm Prevention Order after moving to Aberdeen to escape his criminal past.

By Joanne Warnock
Darren Whyte is behind bars after breaching court orders. Image: DC Thomson
A paedophile who moved to Aberdeen after people in Angus discovered his criminal past has been jailed after he admitted contacting a child by text message on a hidden phone.

Darren Whyte, 35, was placed under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) last year at Dundee Sheriff Court but moved to the north-east because he was “being hassled” after his conviction.

Under the rules of his SHPO, Whyte was banned from having a mobile phone without telling his supervising officers and was also forbidden from contacting anyone under the age of 18.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Whyte admitted having a secret phone and using it to contact a 13-year-old child.

Search of flat

The court was told officers had gone to carry out a routine search of Whyte’s Aberdeen address on January 30 this year and found he had a basic phone, which had no internet capability.

However, when they returned less than a week later, on February 5, after knocking on his front door they heard “movement” from inside the flat.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said: “It sounded like the opening and closing of cupboard doors.”

The officers asked why Whyte had been opening and shutting doors, and he produced a new Samsung phone from a cupboard in his living room.

Hidden phone

Whyte, now of Victoria Road in Torry, was taken to Kittybrewster custody suite where he admitted using the device to “contact persons on social media whom he believed to be 13 or 14 years old”.

Mr Young said: “He reported that one user had told him they were 13.”

After examining the seized phone, officers found messages with someone who said they were 13 and replies from Whyte, who also claimed to be the same age.

The court heard there was no sexual content within the messages.

Whyte’s defence agent Lee Qumsieh, said his client had cooperated fully with the police and accepted he should not have had the phone.

He added: “He also should not have been communicating with people of that age.”

Moved to Aberdeen for fresh start

Mr Qumsieh explained that Whyte had moved to Aberdeen after having “difficulties” in the Dundee area.

He said: “People had found out about his past and previous convictions, and he had a lot of hassle.

“He wanted a fresh start in the north-east. He was lonely and got the phone so he could speak to people.

“He accepts he was in breach of the terms of the order – he is subject to this rather stringent order for seven years.”

Previous convictions

The court was told Whyte’s previous convictions had involved eight different complainers and one online decoy.

Last September Whyte admitted telling the “child” – actually an adult – he would pay £15 in exchange for indecent images.

Whyte was also caught hiding an illicit smartphone in his trousers after lying to staff at homeless accommodation.

Sheriff William Summers said: “This is a serious offence. The order prevents you from having a phone or contacting children – you have breached both these conditions.”

He said only a custodial sentence was appropriate and jailed Whyte for 20 months, back-dated to when he was placed on remand on February 2.

