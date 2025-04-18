‘Wide-eyed’ drug-driver caught after dangerous parking near Rathen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Wide-eyed’ drug-driver caught after dangerous parking near Rathen

Ross Green came to the attention of police when they saw his car parked on an A952 bend.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An English drug addict who drove his van more than four times the legal limit has been banned from the roads for a year.

Ross Green, from Doncaster, had been working as a scaffolder in the north-east when he was caught on the A952 Fraserburgh to Mintlaw road.

His parking near Rathen saw him come to the attention of passing police officers, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

Green, who has never appeared in person to answer his charges, was sentenced after lodging his guilty plea by letter earlier this year.

Driver was ‘nervous’ and ‘wide-eyed’

The court heard officers had been in the area on July 27 last year when they came across his white Renault Master parked on a corner near South School Croft, Rathen.

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams said when constables spoke to him at the scene, Green appeared “nervous” and “wide-eyed”.

She said: “They explained to him he was not going to be able to park there.

“They suspected him to be under the influence of drugs.”

When tested, he would return a reading of 304mg of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The limit is 50mg. Benzoylecgonine is a chemical compound that is associated with cocaine.

Banned for a year

Overseeing the case, Sheriff Robert McDonald banned Green from driving for one year.

In addition, he fined the 27-year-old £370, which he will pay at the rate of £10 per fortnight.

During the case, Green’s solicitor, Marianne Milligan, said he was trying to move on with his life following the conviction.

“He has had issues with drugs since he was 22,” she noted.

“He is trying to sort himself out, this was a wake-up call to him.

“He has said he is volunteering at a homeless shelter. Because he is putting something back into society, he is feeling better.”

She added that Green was currently in rehab in Oxford.