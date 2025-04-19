Traffic boss caught drug-driving near Mintlaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Traffic boss caught drug-driving near Mintlaw

Kenneth Reilly was more than five times over the legal limit when officers found cannabis in his van.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A traffic management boss has lost his own driving privileges after being caught with a cocktail of drugs in his system near Mintlaw.

Kenneth Reilly was picked up by police on Ballring Road in August last year with both cocaine and more than five times the legal limit of benzoylecgonine – a chemical compound that is produced by cocaine – in his system.

Constables also found a small amount of cannabis within his white Ford Transit van.

Cannabis smells

The 50-year-old, who has no previous convictions, was described as being in “good employment” by his defence solicitor, Stuart Flowerdew, during the hearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

His drug use was discovered, fiscal depute Lydia Williams said, when police officers “noticed a smell of cannabis coming from the accused”.

She said his two containers of cannabis weighed 1.4g and had a street value of around £10.

His blood readings would later return positives for cocaine, of which he had 15mg per litre of blood in his system, and benzoylecgonine.

He had more than five times the legal limit of the latter within his system, with a reading of 357mg per litre of blood recorded. The limit is just 50mg.

‘Mr Reilly is taking this extremely seriously’

Of his client, Mr Flowerdew said he was required to travel to road work sites across the country.

He added: “Mr Reilly is taking this extremely seriously.

“There doesn’t appear to be any background problems. [It’s] a piece of stupidity he’s going to be regretting for a considerable period of time.”

In addition to his year-long driving ban, Sheriff Robert McDonald ordered Reilly, of Budhill Avenue, Glasgow, to pay a fine of £278.