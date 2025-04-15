Forres driver accused of killing Elgin motorcyclist in A96 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Forres driver accused of killing Elgin motorcyclist in A96 crash

Dawn McIntosh, 53, is facing a charge of dangerous driving in connection with the tragedy.

By Grant McCabe
Andrew Wright died in the crash on the A96.
A driver is to stand trial charged with killing an Elgin motorcyclist in a fatal crash.

Dawn McIntosh, 53, is said to have struck Andrew Wright on the A96 Alves to Forres road in Moray on July 30 2023.

McIntosh was behind the wheel of a Hyundai i10 when it’s alleged she attempted to overtake a camper van when it was unsafe to do so.

Prosecutors state she failed to maintain a proper lookout and be aware of oncoming traffic.

It is alleged McIntosh eventually went onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of Mr Wright, who was riding his Yamaha motorbike.

This is said to have resulted in her hitting the 34-year-old.

Police at the crash on the A96. Image: Jasperimage

The indictment states Mr Wright, of Elgin, was left so severely hurt that he passed away at the scene.  

The case called for a brief hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today where McIntosh pled not guilty to a charge of death by dangerous driving. 

Michael Chapman, defending, said he was ready for a trial to be fixed.

Prosecutor Leanne Cross said two witnesses in the camper van will give evidence via video link from New Zealand.

Their pre-recorded testimony will then be played to jurors.

Lord Renucci went on to state: “I will fix a trial for February 10 2026 in the High Court in Aberdeen.”

The case could last around four days. McIntosh, also of Forres, remains on bail meantime.

 