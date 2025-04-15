Forres driver accused of killing Elgin motorcyclist in A96 crash

A driver is to stand trial charged with killing an Elgin motorcyclist in a fatal crash.

Dawn McIntosh, 53, is said to have struck Andrew Wright on the A96 Alves to Forres road in Moray on July 30 2023.

McIntosh was behind the wheel of a Hyundai i10 when it’s alleged she attempted to overtake a camper van when it was unsafe to do so.

Prosecutors state she failed to maintain a proper lookout and be aware of oncoming traffic.

It is alleged McIntosh eventually went onto the wrong side of the road and into the path of Mr Wright, who was riding his Yamaha motorbike.

This is said to have resulted in her hitting the 34-year-old.

The indictment states Mr Wright, of Elgin, was left so severely hurt that he passed away at the scene.

The case called for a brief hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today where McIntosh pled not guilty to a charge of death by dangerous driving.

Michael Chapman, defending, said he was ready for a trial to be fixed.

Prosecutor Leanne Cross said two witnesses in the camper van will give evidence via video link from New Zealand.

Their pre-recorded testimony will then be played to jurors.

Lord Renucci went on to state: “I will fix a trial for February 10 2026 in the High Court in Aberdeen.”

The case could last around four days. McIntosh, also of Forres, remains on bail meantime.