Fraserburgh man caught out by rifle rules after neighbour mistook fireworks for gunshots

A Fraserburgh man was caught with an illegal air rifle when one of his neighbours mistook fireworks for gunshots.

Robert Fraser, 50, was drinking and setting off fireworks with friends in July last year when police arrived at his Castle Street address following reports that someone was shooting a gun in the area.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court the week, it was revealed that the concerned member of the public had simply mistaken the celebrations for something more sinister.

No smoke without firearms

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court the attending officers could see and smell smoke coming from Fraser’s property but found no evidence of anyone setting off a gun.

A search of his property, however, uncovered an unlicenced air rifle and a tin of pellets.

At his sentencing on Monday, Fraser’s solicitor Iain Jane said his client was ignorant of the law despite a media campaign highlighting that licences are required for such a weapon.

“Mr Fraser takes full responsibility,” he added.

“He had people who had been over at his property. There had been alcohol consumed and fireworks set off. He provided full consent for his property to be searched.

“Mr Fraser’s position is he had owned this item for a period of time and didn’t know he needed a licence. He would like to apologise to the court for his ignorance.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald said Fraser’s previous record of offending, which was not read out in open court, meant there had to be a suitable alternative to custody found for him.

“It’s your record combined with this offence that causes you a problem here,” he said.

Ultimately, he ordered the 50-year-old to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next six months.