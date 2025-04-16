Fraserburgh man caught out by rifle rules after neighbour mistook fireworks for gunshots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man caught out by rifle rules after neighbour mistook fireworks for gunshots

Police found an illegal air rifle in Robert Fraser's home during their investigation into 'gunshots'.

By Jamie Ross
Robert Fraser at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Robert Fraser at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fraserburgh man was caught with an illegal air rifle when one of his neighbours mistook fireworks for gunshots.

Robert Fraser, 50, was drinking and setting off fireworks with friends in July last year when police arrived at his Castle Street address following reports that someone was shooting a gun in the area.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court the week, it was revealed that the concerned member of the public had simply mistaken the celebrations for something more sinister.

No smoke without firearms

Fiscal depute Lydia Williams told the court the attending officers could see and smell smoke coming from Fraser’s property but found no evidence of anyone setting off a gun.

A search of his property, however, uncovered an unlicenced air rifle and a tin of pellets.

At his sentencing on Monday, Fraser’s solicitor Iain Jane said his client was ignorant of the law despite a media campaign highlighting that licences are required for such a weapon.

“Mr Fraser takes full responsibility,” he added.

“He had people who had been over at his property. There had been alcohol consumed and fireworks set off. He provided full consent for his property to be searched.

“Mr Fraser’s position is he had owned this item for a period of time and didn’t know he needed a licence. He would like to apologise to the court for his ignorance.”

Sheriff Robert McDonald said Fraser’s previous record of offending, which was not read out in open court, meant there had to be a suitable alternative to custody found for him.

“It’s your record combined with this offence that causes you a problem here,” he said.

Ultimately, he ordered the 50-year-old to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next six months.