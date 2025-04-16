Video shows Aberdeen mum dragging police officers along road after speeding off

An Aberdeen mum put two police officers’ lives at risk when she sped off during a traffic stop and dragged them along the road.

Lauren Baird had already given false information to the officers when they questioned her about why her car wasn’t insured.

But instead of coming clean, the 43-year-old put her foot down and tore off.

Police dashcam footage, exclusively obtained by The Press and Journal, shows the moment the male and female officer narrowly avoided being dragged under the wheels of Baird’s car.

Baird, of Osborne Place, has now appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted a number of charges in connection with the incident, which took place in Aviemore on July 10 2023.

Fiscal depute Susan Love said police had stopped Baird at around 10.35pm on the B9152 road between Kincraig and Rothiemurchus because a computer check revealed the vehicle had no insurance.

Ms Love said police had difficulty in obtaining Baird’s true details in a half-hour roadside conversation, during which she showed the officers a photograph she claimed was her, but clearly it was not.

During the conversation, one truthful bit of information she divulged was that she was staying at the nearby Coylumbridge Hotel.

However, when she was told she was being arrested, she drove off at speed.

The dashcam footage was played in court.

Ms Love added: “It was fortunate that the officers did not go under the wheels of her car.”

Both officers were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to grazing, bruises, head swelling, an injured knee and a staved finger.

The female officer, who was left having to use crutches, has still not returned to work.

When their police colleagues checked the hotel soon after the incident, they found Baird.

They also found her car concealed in a forest road close to the property.

However, Baird’s obstructive behaviour continued and she refused to open the door to officers, who heard the sound of the toilet being repeatedly flushed.

Eventually, the officers forced entry and Baird was arrested.

Drug possession charges dropped

Baird admitted culpable and reckless conduct to the danger of the officers’ lives, attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving police false details, and attempting to conceal the vehicle she was driving whilst having no licence or insurance.

Drug possession charges against Baird were dropped.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentence on Baird until June 3 for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Her bail was continued.