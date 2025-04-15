Man who sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl in Inverness shop was under 24-hour supervision

A mentally ill man who should have been under 24-hour supervision sexually assaulted a child in the toilets of an Inverness store.

Philip Mackenzie was subject to an “adult with incapacity” local authority guardianship and was not allowed to visit toilets alone, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

However, on the day of the attack – inside The Range store in Inverness – Mackenzie’s support worker allowed him to visit the toilet unsupervised, contrary to that policy.

That lapse allowed Mackenzie to grab the 12-year-old girl, bundle her into a disabled toilet and sexually assault her.

Child sexually assaulted in toilet

Mackenzie, 35, appeared via videolink from a secure mental health care facility to admit a single charge of sexually assaulting the girl to injury.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that, at the time of the offence, Mackenzie was receiving “24/7 support” from Gateway for his day-to-day living.

She said: “The support workers maintain full contact with the accused whilst on duty, particularly when in public areas.”

The court heard that on February 2 last year Mackenzie was in the care of a support worker, Honesty Mutumbami, when the pair visited the store at the Eastfield Way retail park around noon and had lunch in the cafe.

Ms Love said: “Their table was approximately four metres away from the toilet block with the accused in the seat facing the toilets.”

The court heard that at the same time, a mother and her 12-year-old daughter visited the store so the child could use the toilets.

Schoolgirl grabbed and pushed into toilet

“On entering the store, the complainer left her mother and walked through the lighting section to the toilet block and entered the female toilets,” Ms Love explained.

The court heard that it was at this point that Mackenzie told his support worker that he was “going to the toilet”.

“The policy for the accused’s care is that the carer would attend inside the toilet with the accused, however, Mr Mutumbami told police that, as he was sitting in view of the toilets, he did not go in with the accused,” the fiscal depute said.

The court heard that Mackenzie was in the corridor when the girl emerged from the toilets.

He grabbed her and pushed her into a disabled toilet, before pushing the child to the floor.

“She told him ‘Please let me go,” Ms Love said.

Mackenzie then sat on the floor himself and pulled the child onto his lap before putting his hands inside her underwear and touching her, as well as touching her upper body over her clothing.

‘Profound’ effect on young victim

Following the assault Mackenzie let the child go and handed her her phone, which had fallen on the floor.

The child ran from the toilet “clearly” in distress and told an elderly couple what had happened before going to find her mother.

The assault was subsequently reported to staff and police.

A medical examination of the victim found her to have multiple fresh bruising to the chest area, as well as bruises and abrasions to her upper thighs.

Solcitor advocate Shahid Latif, for Mackenzie, told the court that his client suffered from a “defined mental health disorder”.

He referenced a victim statement and said: “It is clear that the events have had a profound effect on this girl.”

He added: “There can be no mitigation which can be responsibly led to try and provide an explanation as to why he behaved the way he did.

“At this stage, all I say on behalf of Mr Mackenzie is that he does apologise for his conduct.”

Support worker received warning for failures

Sheriff Gary Aitken deferred sentencing on Mackenzie until next month for the production of a criminal justice social work report and an assessment for the Moving Forward 2 Change programme for sex offenders, as well as a psychiatric report.

He placed MacKenzie, whose address was given as the Rowanbank Clinic, Glasgow, on the sex offenders register with immediate effect.

A spokeperson for Highland Council declined to comment on the case and referred The Press and Journal to Police Scotland.

A spokesman for Gateway said: “Gateway has been a trusted provider of housing support services for 27 years.

“We take our responsibilities extremely seriously and follow Safer Recruitment Through Better Recruitment guidance from the Scottish Social Services Council, the Care Inspectorate, and other partners.

“This was an isolated and deeply regrettable incident involving an employee who had shown no prior cause for concern in their role.

“Gateway acted immediately, reporting the matter to the appropriate regulatory bodies and conducting a full review of all relevant policies and procedures.

“The employee resigned at the time, and the incident was subsequently investigated by the Scottish Social Services Council.”

Honesty Mutumbami received a warning from the Scottish Social Services Council following a report into the incident, which was described by the watchdog as an “assault” on “a minor”.

The report called his conduct “extremely serious” but concluded that “the risk of repetition was low” and found there were “no ongoing public protection issues that need to be addressed”.