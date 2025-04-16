Man found working at £240,000 Torry cannabis farm says he was used as ‘slave’

A man who claims he was tricked into working at a £240,000 cannabis farm in Aberdeen has been jailed.

Artur Zeka, 25, was caught by police while working as gardener of the huge cannabis plantation in the Torry area of the city.

Zeka, an Albanian national, said he had been lured to the UK with the promise of construction work – but soon found himself in charge of the illegal operation.

When police arrived, he told them he had been kept there as a “slave” to an organised criminal gang.

An extensive search of the property unearthed nearly 300 cannabis plants worth close to £244,000.

‘Significant’ cannabis farm

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that police turned up at the Kirkhill Road property at around 8.45am looking for an individual, who they were seeking on a warrant.

There was no answer when the officers knocked on the door, so they forced entry and immediately smelled a strong smell of cannabis.

Officers searched the property to see if anyone was present, but instead found a significant cannabis cultivation operation.

Cannabis plants at different stages of growth were found on both the upper floors of the house and on the ground floor.

As the officers searched downstairs, they found a section of flooring out of place, and when they moved it, they found it led to an underground basement.

Entering the basement, the officers told anyone present to let themselves be known and Zeka came up from behind a stack of furniture.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to Kittybrewster Police Station.

An extensive search of the property uncovered a total of 281 plants worth a maximum of £243,810.

In the dock, Zeka pleaded guilty to one charge of producing a controlled drug and a second charge of being concerned in the supply of a controlled substance.

He also admitted an additional charge of bypassing an electricity meter.

Threats made against accused family

Defence solicitor Liam Mcallister told the court that his client had left Albania for the “promise of a better life” for his family and believed he was coming to the UK to work in construction.

He said that Zeka hadn’t been in the UK long when he was informed he was being moved to the north-east of Scotland where he found himself tending to a “sophisticated” illegal drugs operation.

“Mr Zeka felt intimidated by those who were running the cannabis plantation and threats were made against his family,” Mr Mcallister continued.

“He would receive instructions on a mobile phone he had been given and was required to provide pictures to show how the plants were progressing.

“When the police arrived, Mr Zeka told them that he was a ‘slave’ there.

“He wants to get back to his family, having learned a very costly lesson.”

Sheriff William Summers told Zeka that he had been involved in a “significant cannabis cultivation”.

“There are serious charges, and I take account of everything that’s been said on your behalf and that you have no previous convictions,” he said.

Sheriff Summers jailed Zeka, whose address was given at HMP Perth, for a total of 16 months.

