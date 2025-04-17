Aberdeen thug jailed for pub assault that left victim unconscious on toilet floor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen thug jailed for pub assault that left victim unconscious on toilet floor

Liam Smith - who has seven previous convictions for assault - attacked the man in Cooper's Bar.

By Joanne Warnock
Two police cars and a police van parked on John Street
Police outside Cooper's Bar on John Street following the incident. Image: DC Thomson.

A serial thug has been jailed after punching a man in an Aberdeen pub toilet and leaving him unconscious on the floor.

Liam Smith had been drinking in Cooper’s Bar on the city’s John Street on June 2 last year when he carried out his brutal attack.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Smith, 33, and his victim were known to each other as they both frequented the city centre bar.

The two had a “confrontation” at around 2pm, the court was told, but nothing physical took place at first.

Fiscal depute Brian Young explained that Smith followed the other man into the toilet.

He said: “He punched him to the face, causing the complainer to fall backwards and strike his head on the ground.”

The single blow knocked the other man unconscious and his head was bleeding – and Smith walked back to the bar area.

Victim found unconscious

A member of bar staff found the injured man and an ambulance was called.

Mr Young said: “An attending paramedic assessed that the wound would likely require stitches to close but the complainer refused to be conveyed to hospital.”

The two-inch wound resulted in scarring, the court was told.

Police were also contacted and arrested Smith, who was still at the bar.

Smith admitted one charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and also of behaving in a threatening manner.

Argued self-defence

His defence agent Neil McRobert argued that both men had admitted being drunk within the bar, but said his client thought there was an element of self-defence to his actions, as he had received some verbal abuse.

“He should not have acted in the way he did,” Mr McRobert continued. “He could have walked away.

“They were fighting each other in the toilet – his position is that he was punched by the complainer.

“There is later police body-worn footage of him with blood coming from his nose.”

Sheriff William Summers queried why that did not agree with the Crown’s version of events and made mention of Smith’s lengthy record of seven previous assault convictions – four of which had left victims injured.

‘You are someone who resorts to violence far too quickly’

Mr Young said there had been no other witnesses in the toilet to back up Smith’s claim, but did acknowledge he had appeared with injuries at Kittybrewster’s custody suite’s charge bar.

Mr McRobert urged Sheriff Summers not to jail his client, saying he was now working full-time and his attitude had “finally clicked into place”.

However, Sheriff Summers ignored this request and declared: “Should he be allowed to go about Aberdeen battering people before he is sent to jail?

“This is a serious offence – a single punch can have dangerous consequences.

“It is quite clear that you are someone who resorts to violence far too quickly. Your last four convictions are for assault to injury.

“You left your victim lying on the floor bleeding from a head wound. It is only good fortune that he was found by a member of staff.

“In my opinion only, a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Smith, of Bedford Avenue, was jailed for 15 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.